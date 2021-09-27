Evelin Villegas calls Corey Rathgeber a ‘lying coward’ after Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Evelin Villegas claimed she found out about Corey Rathgeber’s lies on the show and called him a “lying coward.” Pic credit: TLC

It appears that Evelin Villegas is learning about her husband Corey Rathgeber’s actions right along with 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

Evelin is claiming that after watching the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, she learned some things about Corey that surprised her.

During this week’s episode of The Other Way, Corey sat down with his friend Raul to talk about how he spent his time while he and Evelin were broken up.

Evelin and Corey recently admitted that they secretly eloped in 2019, but their relationship has been rocky. Evelin seemed to imply that Corey forced her to get married so his visa wouldn’t run out and he could stay in Ecuador.

Corey Rathbeger admitted his relationship with Jenny from Peru was serious

As Corey explained to Raul, he and Evelin were having relationship issues — not surprisingly, from what 90 Day Fiance fans have seen — and that while they were on a break, he hooked up with a girl named Jenny while in Peru.

90 Day Fiance fans will remember Jenny’s name because when Evelin’s sisters Lipsi and Lesly found out about Corey’s alleged fling with Jenny, they fed Corey soup with bull genitalia in it (unbeknownst to him) to show their disapproval.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Originally, Corey made it seem as though his time spent with Jenny was just a fling. However, he dropped a bomb when he admitted that things between them actually got pretty serious and Jenny even introduced Corey to her family.

Evelin Villegas claims she learned of Corey’s lies watching 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Now, Evelin has taken to social media to send a message that she was apparently blindsided by Corey’s straying ways during the early months of their marriage.

After Sunday’s episode of The Other Way, Evelin told her followers on her Instagram Story, “You can never trust man, even the ones that play to be good, pretend to be Mormon, talk about values. Be afraid of the devil [dressed] as a sheep.”

Evelin then admitted that she’s learning information about Corey’s actions while watching new episodes of The Other Way.

“It’s hard watching [these] new episodes because it reveals to me how much this guy lied,” Evelin said.

She even accused Corey of swearing on his deceased father and their pets that he was telling the truth.

“He [swore] to me that he [met Jenny] just for [a] few days, he [looked] in my eyes and [swore] upon his dad who passed away, he [swore] on his family, on our pets. I’m disgusted,” Evelin added.

Evelin then claimed that she requested a divorce, but Corey “refused.” She then accused Corey of continuing to post pics of himself with Evelin while he was with Jenny.

The 32-year-old Ecuadorian native also claims that Jenny will be making an appearance on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way this season because Corey allowed cameras to film their time together in Peru.

Evelin also accused Corey of lying about quarantining with her at the beginning of the pandemic and claimed that he “forced” himself into her home.

Evelin Villegas has some harsh advice for Corey Rathgeber

To end her rant, Evelin mocked the scene when she and her sisters fed Corey the bull genitalia soup.

“So my advice is @coreyrathgeber_90 go and eat a bunch of balls soup and hopefully one day you’ll be a man and not a lying coward!” Evelin ended her Instagram Story rant.

As 90 Day Fiance viewers know, marriage was never something that Evelin wanted, and she claims that she was pressured by Corey.

She recently admitted that things were “better” before they got married and says that it “wasn’t necessary” that she and Corey tie the knot.

Now it looks like Evelin is really regretting marrying Corey after ignoring her intuitions and it seems as though a divorce is just around the corner if Evelin gets her way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.