Evelin Villegas blasts Corey Rathgeber after he defends her online, says he did it ‘just for attention’

Something is definitely going on between Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber, but of course, they’re not gonna spill the beans until this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is over.

Evelin has always gotten backlash and negative comments from viewers who have followed her and Corey’s journey over the years. And with the premiere of Season 3, the hateful comments have been reignited.

However, Corey decided to defend his fiancee, but she quickly called him out on social media.

Corey Rathgeber defends Evelin Villegas

Corey recently took to social media to defend Evelin against the social media trolls, and soon after she lashed out online.

The Ecuadorian native posted a video to her Instagram Stories calling out bloggers for telling lies about her and Corey defended his fiance with his own post soon after.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star shared a message asking viewers to take it easy on Evelin and wrote, “As the season continues I would just ask that bloggers/viewers be respectful towards Evelin. Regardless if we are in a relationship or not I will always care about her.”

He added, “Online bullying really can break the strongest of people and mentally hurt them. It’s not okay. As my dad once said, ‘If you don’t have anything nice to say then say nothing at all,’ so please honor his words for me.”

The message seemed like a sweet gesture from Corey, but it was one that Evelin did not appreciate and she made that clear in her response soon after.

Evelin Villegas calls out Corey Rathgeber

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars must be at odds with each other because Evelin called out Corey after he posted a few messages defending her.

In another post, he continued to ask fans to be kind to Evelin and wrote, “She’s had to deal with this for years. It isn’t easy and no person should have to go through the amount of online bullying that Evelin has. Just please think twice before saying anything negative.”

Evelin later responded with her own Instagram post and told her followers that Corey wrote those messages just for attention.

“Thanks to everyone reaching out to show support,” wrote Evelin.”But know that [what] he did is just for attention, he doesn’t care. You should see what he is doing right now.”

She continued, “He doesn’t care whatsoever about my mental health even [though] he knows I’m in pieces. it’s a shame that he goes on IG to be all nice when the reality is way different.”

It’s not clear what’s going on between these two, but based on Evelin’s comment there appears to be trouble in paradise again.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday 8/7c on TLC.