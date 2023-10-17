Evelin Villegas begs haters to stop ‘tearing’ her down over ‘botched’ appearance

Evelin Villegas has had enough of her naysayers making negative comments about her appearance.

The 90 Day Fiance alum is lashing out after her haters came for her, calling her “botched.”

Since Evelin has gained 20 pounds of healthy weight, her face has changed, and it’s raised questions among her critics.

According to Evelin, her disparagers have accused her of going under the knife to alter her appearance and have made rude comments about her face looking “bigger.”

But the Ecuadorian beauty recently set the record straight in her Instagram Stories.

Along with a collage of throwback photos, Evelin took aim at her haters.

Evelin Villegas defends her ‘bigger face’ amid weight gain

“Im so over the comments about my face!” Evelin began her caption before she denied having any type of work done to alter her face – although she’s not opposed to it in the future.

“I have never done Botox or fillers,” Evelin continued. “I will one day.”

She added, “You guys are telling me I look botched. I always had big lips. I have a bigger face now cause I’m 20 pounds more than what I used to be.”

Evelin included some old pics showing how much thinner her face was before she gained 20 pounds and noted that people can indeed “glow up naturally.”

“I’m on my best self and I’m happy. Stop tearing me down!” Evelin pleaded.

The 90 Day Fiance star continues to deny plastic surgery rumors

This isn’t the first time Evelin has denounced plastic surgery rumors. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Evelin shot down naysayers who assumed she had work done on her lips.

Back in 2020, Evelin defended herself when a 90 Day Fiance viewer asked her whether she had lip fillers like her nemesis, Larissa Santos Lima.

“No, I have not, and I would never follow the example of that bad copy of Michael Jackson,” Evelin retorted.

And it seems that Evelin has since had a change of heart. Although she admits that she’ll get Botox or filler one day, in her 2020 response, she wrote, “I never have done it, and I’m not planning on doing it.”

Last year, the reality TV star refuted that she went under the knife to enhance her breasts.

When asked during an IG Q&A whether she had a breast augmentation, Evelin responded, “Lol noooo. Never had a surgery but I love my [breasts] and think they are perfect for my body.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.