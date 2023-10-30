Evelin Villegas bashed for not giving Corey Rathgeber credit for their beach club: ‘All about Corey’s money’

Evelin Villegas is the proud co-owner of her and Corey Rathgeber’s Ecuadorian beach club, but 90 Day Fiance fans think Corey deserves more credit than she gives him.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 1 alums have been working hard to make their dreams come true.

Before Corey left the U.S. and moved to Evelin’s native Ecuador, he gave her money to start investing in their business ventures.

As Corey revealed during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, at the time, he had already given Evelin a total of $40,000.

That chunk of change included $30,000 to invest in properties, another $6,000 for Evelin’s car, as well as $2,000 to invest in a cocktail bar.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Fast-forward several years, and Corey and Evelin have worked towards all of their goals, opening a restaurant in addition to Engabao Beach Club.

On top of that, the couple is working towards their dream of opening a beachfront bed and breakfast, which will include “special prices” for 90 Day Fiance fans.

Evelin Villegas gushes over ‘her paradise’ as she touts Engabao Beach Club

Evelin recently shared her gratitude on Instagram as she posed poolside at Engabao Beach Club.

The entrepreneur looked content in the photo, which she captioned, “Still getting used to this feeling 💕 this paradise is mine 🫶 @engabaobeachclub #engabao #90dayfiancé.”

Although Evelin expressed gratitude for opening her business, her critics felt she failed to mention one important component: Corey.

Evelin’s critics took to the comments section, where they put her on blast for excluding Corey and not crediting him with making their business moves possible with his financial contributions.

90 Day Fiance critics slam Evelin for leaving Corey out of her appreciation post

“U should have said Thank You to my husband who made this possible!” wrote one of Evelin’s naysayers.

Another Instagram user corrected Evelin, writing, You and Corey’s *.”

Evelin’s critics came out in full force to call her out. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

“Yours AND Corey’s let’s not forget!” read another comment from a critic who felt Evelin should have mentioned her husband in her caption.

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer asked where Corey is, “who made it all happen.”

One disparager implied that Evelin used Corey and accused Evelin of being “all about” Corey’s money.

90 Day Fiance viewers have taken aim at Evelin on multiple occasions

Since her time in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Evelin has faced harsh criticism from viewers.

For one, Evelin came under fire when she pushed Corey to shell out $50,000 for their wedding. Others criticized Evelin for the way she treated Corey during their time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, including that time she fed him “bull ball soup” in front of her sisters.

Regardless of the resistance she’s faced from 90 Day Fiance viewers, Evelin is clearly undeterred.

The Ecuadorian native revealed that she and Corey have even “talked with” other networks about starring in another reality TV show in the future.

This could mean that Evelin is ready to put her personal life back in the public eye again, which, as she has learned, comes with plenty of criticism along the way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.