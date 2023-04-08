90 Day Fiance couple Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber are celebrating nearly a decade of love.

Evelin and Corey were introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 1 of The Other Way.

TLC viewers watched as Evelin and Corey navigated numerous hurdles in their relationship, but the duo eventually went through with their wedding, which played out on 90 Day Fiance.

Now, they’re commemorating nine years since they first met in Evelin’s native Ecuador.

Ahead of their official anniversary, April 8, Evelin shared a sweet snap to her Instagram Story.

In the photo, Evelin and Corey posed in front of the ocean, with waves crashing behind them as the sun began to set over the water.

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber celebrate 9 years of love

Evelin wore a straw sun hat, green sunglasses, and a purple bikini, while Corey was clad in green swim trunks.

The couple knelt on the sand for the pic, both of their hair still drenched, likely from a dip in the ocean. Evelin and Corey smiled as Corey snapped the photo, which Evelin captioned, “9 years tomorrow 💕.”

Evelin and Corey posed for a beachfront selfie at sunset to kick off their anniversary. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin also took to her Instagram feed to share a commemorative carousel of photos to honor her and Corey’s special day.

In the photos, Evelin and Corey posed for a myriad of selfies taken from their adventures all over the world, including some tropical locales as well as snowy destinations.

Evelin captioned the photos, “9 years of knowing this cool man ! Looking trough old pictures all I can think is how much we have grown together 💕 Love you @coreyrathgeber_90 Time flies when you are having fun ❤️.”

Corey is working on a ‘big project’ while Evelin runs their bar and restaurant

As it turns out, Corey and Evelin aren’t together to celebrate their anniversary. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Corey returned to the U.S. for his first trip back home since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Corey told his IG followers that he has been busy working on “a big project,” hence his absence on social media as of late. “But stay tuned as I have lots of big updates soon to come!” he wrote in the caption of his IG video, seen below.

While Corey is in the States, Evelin is holding down the fort back in Ecuador. Evelin and Corey own a beachfront bar and restaurant. Cocteles del Paraiso is their bar located in Engabao, Ecuador, while Casa Del Cacique Tumbala is their pet-friendly family restaurant.

Although they weren’t able to be together physically for their anniversary, once Corey returns to Ecuador following his trip to the U.S., he and Evelin will likely celebrate in person.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.