Evelin and Corey have been promoting their OnlyFans amid breakup rumors

Evelin and Corey’s relationship status is murky amid a lot of social media drama, but that has not stopped the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple from promoting their individual OnlyFans.

Since The Other Way has been airing, Evelin and Corey have engaged in nasty feuds on Instagram, leading many onlookers to believe they might be done.

Whether they are on one of their many breaks, have repaired things for now, or are over the relationship, they both felt the need to flex their OnlyFans pages to their Instagram followers.

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas promoted their OnlyFans pages in the midst of their drama

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Corey and Evelin started their OnlyFans and seemed to have never stopped creating content for it.

Corey and Evelin took a break from social media insults and drama with each other to promote their OnlyFans pages. It could be a way of getting the heat off their relationship and onto something else, or it could purely be about business.

Either way, the timing of OnlyFans plugs comes as their marriage hangs in the balance.

Evelin’s pitch to her followers via Instagram story read, “Hi loves. I decided to launch a promotion for my new and old subscribers on my only fans. 40%. I’m coming in hot this month make sure to take the offer while it last.”

Corey’s Instagram story to drum up attention towards his OnlyFans was a simple picture of himself with a link and prompt to subscribe to his page.

Will Corey Rathregeber and Evelin Villegas go through with their wedding on The Other Way?

Now that the world knows Corey and Evelin are already married, they can continue planning their wedding if they still want to.

Corey has drama with Evelin’s sisters and still has to tell Evelin his fling with a girl named Jenny in Peru was more serious than he had said. The whole wedding may be called off if Evelin doesn’t take Corey’s new and damning information well.

Evelin’s parents, however, do not believe in divorce and may force their daughter to go through with the wedding.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.