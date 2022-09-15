Ethan Kang pokes fun at his dating life for 28th birthday

Ethan Kang became a beloved member of The Bachelorette Season 19. Pic credit: @ethankang1/Instagram

Ethan Kang celebrated his 28th birthday this summer.

Ethan debuted on The Bachelorette Season 19, where he pursued Rachel Recchia.

Rachel and Ethan appeared to have mutual respect for one another, but Rachel ultimately chose to send Ethan home.

Ethan still managed to make a good impression on fans with his personality and sense of humor, and some viewers even rooted for Ethan to be the next Bachelor.

Ethan also bonded with several men in the house from his season, with many of his co-stars sending him birthday well wishes.

Posting about his birthday, Ethan put his humor on display as he teased his experience on The Bachelorette.

Ethan Kang enjoys New York views for birthday post

Ethan Kang took to Instagram to share his birthday post with his 31.2k followers.

In his photo, Ethan struck a cool pose in sunglasses and with his feet crossed. A stunning vast sky and view of Manhattan, New York, could be seen behind him.

Ethan captioned the post with reference to never getting a one-on-one date on The Bachelorette.

He wrote, “Turned 28 and still can’t get a 1-on-1 date.”

Bachelor Nation stars commented under the post inducing his The Bachelorette Season 19 costars Jordan Vandergriff, Quincey Williams, Nate Mitchell, and James Clarke, aka Meatball.

Jordan wrote, “Ethan, Let’s see how love can go. ~Jordan V,” and Quincey Williams reacted with laughing emojis.

James asked Ethan where he got his shirt, and Nate declared Ethan, “King Kang.”

Ethan replied to Nate, calling him, “daddy Mitchell.”

Bachelor Nation stars dedicate birthday posts to Ethan Kang

Some Bachelor Nation stars made posts on their own pages and Instagram Stories to wish Ethan a happy birthday.

The Bachelor Season 26 star Elizabeth Corrigan shared a photo of her embracing Ethan as they took a New York selfie by the water. She wrote over the image, “Also happy belated birthday to this cutie!”

Elizabeth also endorsed Ethan as the next Bachelor, writing, “@ethankang1 for bach!!”

Nate took to his Instagram stories and shared a candid photo of him and Ethan smiling and eating in a kitchen.

Nate wrote, “Happy birthday to my boo @ethankang1.”

James shared a post on his Instagram page with a compilation of photos that included Ethan to wish him a happy birthday.

The photos included James and Ethan striking poses in contrasting black and white tees, smiling arm and arm by the ocean, and posing in front of several more scenic places. The final photo showed James and Ethan taking a selfie with a kangaroo.

James captioned the post, “Happy birthday dog! @ethankang1 Been a fun summer!”

