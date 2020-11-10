Erika Owens Instagram flex: 90 Day Fiance star strips down to hot pink bra and panties to promote OnlyFans

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Erika Owens may not have been able to make love last with her ex-girlfriend Stephanie Matto, but she certainly has fully embraced who she is, and she isn’t too shy to share it with her fans.

Not afraid to get colorful, Erika recently took to Instagram with a new snap showing the personality in a hot pink bra and panty set along with a neon yellow wig.

Erika’s cheeky post promotes her newest OnlyFans content

Erika’s Instagram account is full of colorful content, so this newest post is nothing new to the followers of this Australian beauty.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She recently announced that she and boyfriend Chris Siclari have joined the +18 platform to share more content with her fans. The couple posts regularly to their social media profiles with lovey-dovey captions and recently added a puppy to their little family.

She captioned the photo, “I tried to think of a clever caption for this but honestly I’m exhausted in every way and tbh just wanted to flex a lil!!! [laughing emoji][heart emoji].”

She continued to promote her OnlyFans account and said, “Think of it as a spicier, more risque version of my IG [silly face emoji] It’s my birthday month and Chris & I have some fun stuff planned to share with y’all!”

Erika’s catastrophic relationship with Stephanie Matto hasn’t slowed her down

During her time on the show, Erika and her ex-girlfriend Stephanie Matto had a rocky relationship that included trust and jealousy issues.

It was clear that Erika was all in with the relationship, as she introduced Stephanie to her friends and even went so far as to come out to her family, revealing to them that she’s bisexual.

However, it wasn’t as easy for Stephanie. She struggled to embrace their relationship from the beginning, and the journey didn’t seem to get any easier.

Stephanie didn’t trust Erika, especially once she learned that Erika had kissed (and even dated) many of her friends.

The former couple’s drama erupted into a massive argument that had Stephanie breaking a dish and Erika storming out of the room. Needless to say, the relationship imploded and the couple went their separate ways.

These days, however, Erika is thriving with her new boyfriend and has found complete acceptance of who she is.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus at TLC.