Erika Jayne’s whopping RHOBH salary revealed — How much does she make on the show?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is being sued for $25 million but could her Bravo salary help to repay some of the victims?

Erika’s finances have been in the spotlight amid news that her estranged husband Tom Girardi sent millions to her company EJ Global LLC, and while Erika maintains she knew nothing about the misappropriation of funds, attorneys in the case allege that she is still responsible in some way.

The RHOBH star has drastically downgraded her lifestyle as chronicled on the show, but many believe that she is still living quite lavish and is not doing enough to try and repay the victims. And while the Painkiller singer has hinted at being broke, her RHOBH salary tells a different story.

What is Erika Jayne’s RHOBH salary?

The New York Times recently did a lengthy expose on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and it didn’t miss a beat. The article mentioned Erika’s shocking admissions and behavior on the show this season and even dissected a few of the controversial scenes that played out.

However, what really caught our attention was the revelation of just how much Erika makes as a cast member on the show.

“Ms. Girardi is likely earning more than $600,000 from her turn this year on the show, which is still pennies compared to the amount of money she is used to having at her disposal,” the article claimed.

Despite the large sum, along with the expensive clothes, jewelry, etc that Erika has accumulated over the years, it is nowhere near enough to repay the $25 million that attorney Ronald Richards is hoping to recoup from the Beverly Hills Housewife.

The article noted that “Mr. Richards, in an interview, acknowledged it’s unlikely that Ms. Girardi’s assets — clothes, jewelry, and other items — are worth anything close to $25 million. Mr. Richards said he does not want to hurt Ms. Girardi and is open to a settlement.”

Andy Cohen mentioned Erika Jayne’s salary

This is not the first time that Erika Jayne’s salary has come into question. As a matter of fact, it was brought up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

The recently released trailer for the 4-part reunion revealed a tense moment between Erika and reunion host Andy Cohen – who questioned why she didn’t leave Tom Girardi sooner than she did.

However, when Erika responded with “Where was I going?” Andy retorted by saying he knew how much she gets paid on the show.

And now we know that she makes over half a million dollars a season — which is a substantial amount for most people. However, the large sum is only a drop in the bucket compared to the $25 million that she is being sued for.

