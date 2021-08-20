Erika Jayne’s story about Tom Girardi’s car accident made up? Pasadena Police claim no record of crash

Police have no record of the car crash story told by Erika Jayne about Tom Girardi. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne’s astounding story during a past episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills about Tom Girardi’s car crash is strumming up more attention and raising doubt. Erika’s castmates were left shocked after she recounted a 2017 car accident involving her estranged husband.

Years ago when she initially told them about the incident, Erika said it was minor and that Tom was fine. However, recently she said there was much more to what actually happened on that day.

According to Erika, Tom veered his car off a cliff and fell out of the vehicle. She claimed he was also unconscious for 12 hours before he woke up and called her and that the crash resulted in Tom having a broken clavicle, a head injury, a broken shoulder and he also snapped his ankle.

The Beverly Hills Housewives were in disbelief at the jaw-dropping story and now more people are casting doubt at Erika’s revelation.

Pasadena Police have no record of Tom Girardi car crash

All eyes are on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star as her legal issues with Tom Girardi continue to take center stage this season. And as it turns out, many people were paying attention during the episode where Erika talked about Tom’s car crash.

In a new interview, two journalists with close ties to the Tom Girardi case shared their doubts about what the 50-year-old revealed.

During their appearance on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Matt Hamilton and Harriet Ryan said they called the Pasadena Police after hearing about the Tom Girardi incident and couldn’t substantiate Erika’s claim.

“First of all, I have asked the Pasadena Police Department about any car crash in its vicinity within the timeframe in which it was reported…and they don’t have any evidence of this crash,” admitted Matt.

Harriet also chimed in, “Yeah, we’ve been hearing about this for six months/eight months and trying to look for public records on it but the Tom loyalists will always bring back that he was supposedly found in his backyard — or someone else’s backyard — sitting on a lawn chair, completely out of it”

She added, “It’s a very gripping story. I mean, literally did no one call the police at all?”

Matt and Harriet poke holes in Erika Jayne’s car crash story

Matt and Harriet continue to delve into the car crash story told by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Matt made it clear that much like viewers, he is also confused by Erika’s story.

“There actually are so many different variations of it, in terms of there’s a cliff and he’s unconscious, but he only hurt his ankle,” noted Matt. “It’s just, it’s very confusing to me.”

It was confusing to Erika Jayne’s castmates when she relayed the story as well, especially the women who knew about the crash when it happened and are now being told something different.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.