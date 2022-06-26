Erika Jayne whips hair in deep braless dress

Erika Jayne close up at red carpet event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Erika Jayne is reminding fans she’s red hot with a big hair whip while in a plunging braless dress.

The 50-year-old reality star and singer upped the ante as she posted weekend stories to her Instagram, also sending out major shoot vibes for her 2 million+ followers.

Erika Jayne sizzles with hair whip energy in plunging dress

Sharing a photo taking in a camera frame (that could’ve been a camera or a computer screen ready for editing), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was snapped in motion, open-mouthed, and big-time whipping her luscious blonde locks while flaunting her sensational curves.

Going deep-cut in a sleeveless black dress with an eye-popping neckline, Erika showcased her assets and her tiny waist, also opting for a bodysuit-dress finish as the skirt part came fully sheer.

Erika offered no context, although text at the bottom of the screen did read: “FLAUNT_ERYKA.”

The story will only remain live for 24 hours.

Erika Jayne in a plunging dress. Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Erika continues to up the ante with racy posts, although not everything on her feed is out to push boundaries. In a stunning share on June 17, the ex to Tom Girardi stunned with a glam shoot showing her massive braided hair extensions as she modeled a splash-print and multicolor blazer with jewelry embellishments at the chest.

While the look was shirtless, it wasn’t provocative. Erika kept up the mystery here, using only kiss-face emoji for her caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Erika Jayne says she is ‘unable’ to pay $2 million in taxes

As to how Erika has been spending the weekend, the paparazzi is documenting it–yesterday, she was photographed hitting up a spa in West Hollywood while in leggings and a dark tee.

The outing comes amid a new declaration from the star, one stating that she is unable to pay over $2 million in California taxes dating back to 2019. Erika writes that she does “not have the ability to pay,” per her filing with the state tax board.

The drama comes as Erika continues to make headlines for her split from lawyer Tom. Erika filed for divorce in 2020, stating that her “decision” to end her marriage was after “much consideration.”

“This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well,” her statement read.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.