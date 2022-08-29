Erika Jayne whips hair in bodysuit and thigh-highs

Erika Jayne close up at red carpet event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Erika Jayne is busting out moves in a bodysuit and thigh-high boots as she showcases her music video edge.

The reality star is making costar drama headlines right now, but she put it all aside over the weekend to remind fans that her XXPEN$IVE music video was quite the head-turner.

Posting for her two million+ Instagram followers on Sunday, Erika shared a clip from the XXPEN$IVE video, one showing her getting hot and heavy as she danced, whipped her hair around, and showed off her killer figure in an eye-catching look complete with thigh-high boots.

The Bravo star had reposted from a fan who’d written: “This woman” with fire emoji.

Writhing around from a neon-lit club setting, Erika even went into the splits as she danced to the beat, wearing a red and sleeveless bodysuit plus matching boots. One moment saw the ex of Tom Girardi shot from above, where she vigorously whipped her blonde locks around for a statement finish.

The video will only remain live for 24 hours.

Erika’s track was released in 2017. She’s set to make a massive music comeback, though.

Erika Jayne reveals new music is on the way

Speaking to E! News in May, Erika let slip that new beats are coming.

“I was in the studio over the weekend so it’s coming. I actually was recording and then jumped on a plane to get here. It’s happening!” she said.

“It’s songs, so it’s more than one,” she continued, confirming that the feel would be the “same old sassy Erika Jayne.”

Erika also stated that hardships over recent years had been the inspiration behind her new music. “I think the last two years have been the inspiration. If you can’t get inspired by that disaster, you should probably quit,” she confirmed.

Erika Jayne pulled out her inner self for XXPEN$IVE

The glam and the sexiness seen in XXPEN$IVE were no accident. As to the flexibility in the video, Erika told Too Fab that stretching beforehand is essential, adding: “If you’re going to attempt to drop split, and pull out your inner Erika Jayne, your inner bad girl, maybe a shot of fireball will loosen you up.”

Erika has since added another aspect to her career. In 2021, she released her Pretty Mess Hair extensions line.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.