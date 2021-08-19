Erika Jayne upset with Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff? Ready for reunion faceoff

Erika Jayne is upset with Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Pic credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is reportedly upset with castmates Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff and we’ll find out more when she confronts them at the reunion.

Things are getting tense between Erica and her costars as the media continues to share more troubling information about her estranged husband Tom Girardi and money he allegedly stole from clients.

Initially, the Beverly Hills Housewives were supportive of Erika but now they are questioning how much she really knew about what was going on with Tom.

Erika has been opening up a bit about her life, but last week she got upset when Garcelle shared what was suppose to be a private conversation between them. Crystal Kung Minkoff was also there during the conversation –which Erika later asked that they keep private. However, Garcelle wasn’t present when Erica made the request.

Later on, when they met up with the group Garcelle opened up about what Erica told her and things got extremely tense as Erika lashed out and the actress.

Now reports are saying that Erica is angry at Garcelle and Crystal and she’s looking forward to confronting them at the upcoming reunion.

Is Erika Jayne upset with Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff ?

Things are going to get very intense at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion and Erika Jayne is more than ready to face off with her costars– specifically, Garcelle and Crystal.

According to a source from Hollywood Life, the Painkiller singer believes that the two women were not truthful about what happened during the awkward moment between her and Garcelle.

“[Erika’s] disappointed after [that] episode and feels Garcelle and Crystal are lying and not telling the truth about what really went down,” confessed the source.

The insider continued, “[Erika] feels Garcelle was baited by the producers and she took the bait, and, [Garcelle’s] not telling the truth of what really went down.”

“[Erika’s] looking forward to addressing that at the reunion,” added the source.

Erika Jayne ready for RHOBH reunion

All eyes will be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star when the reunion rolls around and Erika is set to open up and answer questions.

Not only is Erika ready to clear the air and shed more light on the tense moment between her and Garcelle, but there’s much more that she wants to talk about during the sit-down.

“She’s going to say as much as she can [about everything],” revealed the insider. “There are certain things she can’t talk about, [but] she’s not afraid to attend the reunion and say what she needs to say.”

Until then there are many more dramatic moments left to play out before the women head into the reunion.

Are you eager to find out what Erika Jayne will reveal during the RHOBH reunion?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.