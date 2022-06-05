Erika Jayne unrecognizable in unzipped swimsuit

Erika Jayne close up at red carpet event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Erika Jayne is looking like a completely different person as she shares a rare photo of herself back in the day. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star threw fans a real curveball while in an unzipped swimsuit look this weekend, posting a quick story for her 2.5 million Instagram followers and definitely upping the ante.

Erika, fresh from showing fans inside her home amid her massive dramas, kept it all about her – but without the legal hype.

Erika Jayne stuns in unzipped swimsuit throwback

Erika reposted from a fan account. The 50-year-old looked very Madonna-esque in a throwback showing her with a choppy blonde pixie cut and heavy eyeliner as she posed in a sporty and daring swimsuit in black, blue, and purple.

Taking it up a notch by going unzipped, the Pretty Mess Hair founder sent the camera a piercing gaze as she posed in gloves, with a caption reading:

“@theprettymess I’m waiting for you to rise up and remind them who you are.”

The fan also mentioned the franchise Erika stars on.

Erika Jayne in a swimsuit throwback. Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Fans are now getting into Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Erika, meanwhile, is currently stating that she’s facing “extortion” after two attorneys working in ex Tom Girardi’s law firm filed a $5 million lawsuit against her and her estranged husband. In a rare Instagram share addressing the legal scandal she is facing, the singer said that extortion was what she is “dealing with.”

Erika Jayne says she misses the ‘Tom before he was ill’

In April, Erika opened up on the man she was married to for 20 years. Tom is in poor health as he suffers from both dementia and late-onset Alzheimer’s.

“I miss the Tom before he was ill,” she told Page Six. “I miss the fun, bright, intelligent person that really liked to have a good time and was magic. I miss that, of course. But we all get old and we all come to this place in our life, and he’s here.”

Tom is 83 years old and married Erika in 1999, with Erika filing for divorce in 2020. The blonde has been teasing the single life fun this year, even posing with a giant teddy bear and joking that it was her new “boyfriend.”

