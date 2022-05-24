Erika Jayne unbuttons shirt for weekend ‘feels’

Erika Jayne poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Erika Jayne always makes sure she’s front-page news. The 50-year-old Bravo star has been a talking point by virtue of the recent Season 12 kickoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her daring ensembles.

Having already made headlines last weekend for her braless dress shoot, complete with a sea of shirtless men around her, the famous blonde is back for more on social media.

Erika Jayne got her ‘Sunday feels’ while unbuttoned

Posing in a silky-satin look very similar to the Versace one she recently donned for Watch What Happens Live! the reality star sizzled with a home selfie as she went colorful and unbuttoned, flashing hints of her crimson bra beneath a beyond-glam high-end shirt in regal prints.

Erika’s blue, green, yellow, and pink shirt came adorned with pops of gold via Renaissance motifs, with a pink eyeshadow finish perfectly complementing it. The ex to Tom Girardi posed seated and indoors, cocking her head to the side and sending out a knowing and pouty smile.

“Sunday feels,” Erika wrote.

Fans have left upwards of 17,000 likes.

Erika might continue to face a stiff crowd amid her high-profile legal woes, but the scales are tipping in her favor, at least when it comes to her Bravo salary.

Erika Jayne’s alleged RHOBH salary revealed

Last year, ahead of Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, an insider told UsWeekly that Erika is set to get a raise.

“It’s going to be much more next season. The ratings were off the charts because of her storyline and what she’s exposed. What she’s dealing with [regarding] Tom [Girardi] and the court is not over yet, so you can only imagine what next season is going to bring,” they said.

UsWeekly claims that Erika was earning almost $600,000 on Season 11. “We have all seen Bravo ride the Girardi embezzlement scandal to historically high ratings,” attorney Jay Edelson revealed. “For the most part, Andy Cohen and Bravo have protected Erika, paying her — according to reports — as much as $600,000 to be on the show this year while allowing her to cast herself as the primary victim of Tom’s criminality.”

In late 2021, Erika added another source of income via her new Pretty Mess Hair extensions brand. Also dabbling in hair and beauty are Bravo stars Lisa Rinna and Porsha Williams.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.