Erika Jayne teases RHOBH Season 14 reunion, takes credit for show’s success: ‘I kicked off the divorce spree’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is having a better season than last, but that’s not saying much.

The only way was up from the nonsensical storylines that plagued Season 13, but longtime cast member Erika Jayne is taking credit for the shift in the right direction.

In a new The Daily Dish interview, Erika claimed that Season 14 is co-star Dorit Kemsley’s season.

“I mean, I kicked off the divorce spree or the separation spree, whatever you wanna call it,” she dished.

“My life blew up first. Then Kyle’s blew up, and now Dorit’s blowing up. So, you know, who’s next?” the 53-year-old added.

Erika’s split from Tom Girardi was a major storyline and started a change in direction for the series. She was indeed the first prominent cast member to experience such issues, so we’ll give her that.

However, RHOBH, more than any of the spinoffs, has managed to avoid its cast members splitting from their spouses.

There’s no rhyme or reason why, so it’s no surprise that the relationships are imploding now.

Dorit is the focal cast member of RHOBH Season 14

There’s been so much debate about whether Dorit’s split from Paul “PK” Kemsley was to craft a storyline for the show, but if that’s the case, we’re all for it because Dorit has been eating and leaving no crumbs.

The most interesting aspect is that it’s left Erika in the middle of her and Kyle Richards, which has shifted the dynamics quite a bit because the trio were unified on-screen for years.

We’re still very early into RHOBH Season 14, so we shouldn’t expect the reunion to air until the spring at the earliest, but Erika thinks Dorit will be thrown into the hot seat at the season-ending event.

Love or hate her, Dorit has been front and center, thanks to her no longer remaining friendly with Kyle.

Erika, who has been on the hot seat countless times over the last few years due to her legal woes and marriage breakdown, is happy that she won’t have much explaining to do this time.

“There are degrees of heat in the hot seat and I think mine is relatively low compared to previous seasons where it was scalding hot,” Erika conceded.

It’s been an exciting week for RHOBH news

It’s been a big week for RHOBH because many reports about the series’ future have come to the forefront. One such report about the show claimed that the RHOBH cast is “sick” of Kyle and wanted to take her down.

Another indicated that Lisa Vanderpump could triumphantly return for Season 15 as Bravo and execs mull whether the series needs a revamp.

It’s early days, but RHOBH Season 14 has been a cut above its last, so there’s hope it will continue improving.

The big question will be whether Kyle walks away after 14 seasons because she’s no longer getting a favorable edit.

What are your thoughts on Erika’s sentiments about Dorit and the reunion?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.