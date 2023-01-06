RHOBH star Erika Jayne shared a sultry throwback and questioned where a fan found it. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne isn’t surprised by much these days, considering how dramatic her personal life has been in recent years.

The blonde bombshell has become accustomed to seeing her face in various tabloids following her highly documented divorce from Tom Girardi.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the matter was taken to new heights when Erika was required to cough up the stunning diamond stud earrings once gifted to her by her ex-husband.

Despite her ongoing legal and personal battles, Erika has remained optimistic about her future and has done her best to continue moving forward.

Erika has even hinted that she’s planning on making a return to RHOBH when Season 13 begins filming.

In another recent post to social media, Erika shared a gorgeous throwback picture discovered by a fan.

RHOBH alum Erika Jayne posts stunning throwback

After seeing the snap, shared by a fan on Instagram, Erika was impressed enough with the memory that she couldn’t help but share the throwback to her own Instagram Stories.

In the post, Erika let her beauty speak for itself.

The picture featured the Pretty Mess singer standing in front of a set of window blinds allowing slots of light to beam through and cascade around her stunning face.

She wore her signature blonde hair pin-straight while donning a sultry, sleeveless black top with a plunging V-neckline.

The top’s elaborate detailing included a dramatic collar with white borders along the edges.

The ensemble perfectly complimented Erika’s petite frame and slender shoulders.

Though her makeup look wasn’t completely visible, it appears she went with a subtle smoky eye and a vampy dark lip to match the vibe of the black and white picture.

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Over on the original poster’s Instagram page, Erika commented on the discovered photograph and asked the user where they found it.

As it turns out, the Erika Jayne fan found the picture on a website that featured more promotional shots of the reality star.

Pic credit: @xxpensive.prettymess/Instagram

Erika Jayne’s treasured diamond studs sold at auction, Erika claims winning bidder is ‘obsessed’

While she may be working on getting her life fully back on track, Erika recently lost one of her prized possessions — her diamond stud earrings.

According to Erika, the pair of elaborate studs cost Tom $750k each, and she was adamant about wanting to keep them.

However, a judge determined Erika was required to return the earrings since they seemingly came from funds obtained from a client trust account.

After going up for auction, the stunning set was ultimately purchased by Lauren Boyette. Lauren is the wife of former special counsel appointee Ronald Richards, who was involved in the handling of the Girardi Keese case.

Upon learning who the winning bidder was, Erika minced no words in calling out Lauren’s “obsessed” behavior.

While appearing on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s Two Ts In A Pod podcast, Erika weighed in with her thoughts.

In addition to calling Lauren a “stalker,” Erika also made it clear she felt Lauren bid on the items to obtain them as a “trophy.”

“They’re so obsessed,” she shared.

Lauren Boyette claps back at Erika’s allegations surrounding the earrings

Despite her claims, Lauren hit back at Erika and clarified that she must be “confusing [Ronald’s] passion to win his cases for his clients against [Erika] and Tom with obsession.”

Lauren continued her rant, claiming it wasn’t her husband who had previously leaked Erika’s address either.

“You couldn’t show me,” she wrote before concluding that she believes Erika is a good person and hopes she’ll one day prove that she has “a conscience.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.