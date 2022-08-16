Erika Jayne close up at red carpet event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Erika Jayne has been taking fans way back on a massive trip down memory lane.

This week, the Bravo star, 50, shared an Instagram photo showing her at the tender age of 18. Upping the ante with tasteful nudity, the singer and reality star showed her young adult self in the nude from a field.

Posting for her two million+ followers and amid ongoing drama in the legal department, Erika ignored the headlines she’s making as Nicholas Cage’s ex sues her. She focused instead on sharing old memories and reminding fans of what a beauty she was (and still is).

Looking youthful in her share, Erika posed amid tall grasses while photographed in black and white.

The Pretty Mess hair founder stood with her arms across her chest as she protected her modesty – Erika also sent the camera an expressionless gaze as she rocked her long locks down and swept a little to the side.

The ex to Tom Girardi added in thin eyebrows and very low-key makeup, writing only “18” in her caption.