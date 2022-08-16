Erika Jayne has been taking fans way back on a massive trip down memory lane.
This week, the Bravo star, 50, shared an Instagram photo showing her at the tender age of 18. Upping the ante with tasteful nudity, the singer and reality star showed her young adult self in the nude from a field.
Posting for her two million+ followers and amid ongoing drama in the legal department, Erika ignored the headlines she’s making as Nicholas Cage’s ex sues her. She focused instead on sharing old memories and reminding fans of what a beauty she was (and still is).
Looking youthful in her share, Erika posed amid tall grasses while photographed in black and white.
The Pretty Mess hair founder stood with her arms across her chest as she protected her modesty – Erika also sent the camera an expressionless gaze as she rocked her long locks down and swept a little to the side.
The ex to Tom Girardi added in thin eyebrows and very low-key makeup, writing only “18” in her caption.
While Erika tends to make headlines for her continued and messy divorce and ensuing legal woes, she has opened up a bit about her childhood in the past.
Erika Jayne outlines unconventional upbringing
Speaking to People in 2018 and of the grandparents she says played a pivotal role in her upbringing, Erika revealed, “So my grandparents, they helped raise me. They were kind of my parents.”
“My mother was very young when she had me, and she was a single mom,” the blonde added.
“So my grandparents stepped in and really helped her. We lived with them several times throughout my upbringing. My grandmother, her name was Ann, and my grandfather’s name was Hollis. Two born and raised, Southern, salt-of-the-earth people.”
Erika Jayne’s father walked out when she was a baby
Erika’s father jumped ship when she was only nine months old, leaving her mother to raise her solo.
“[My mom] was under a lot of pressure,” she added. “So it was definitely hard at times. There wasn’t a lot of time to be coddled. So I had to grow up quickly.”
Erika’s recent Instagram posts have focused on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills series she stars on, but also on her Scriber presence – she told fans to “watch how an interview day comes to life” four days ago.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.