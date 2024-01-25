Erika Jayne slams Crystal Kung Minkoff over shady comment about RHOBH costars

Crystal Kung Minkoff was left with pie on her face after newbie Annemarie Wiley accused her of talking smack about her costars in the lastest episode.

Crystal denied the accusation, but now her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates are clapping back.

The cast members reacted to the accusations during the latest installment of the RHOBH After Show, and Erika Jayne threw major shade at Crystal for calling them uneducated.

The scene, which played out in Episode 13, titled Tapas and Tattletales, featured the cast on their first international trip this season.

Sutton Stracke and her esophagus hosted the women in Barcelona, but the drama didn’t stay in the U.S.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During their first dinner in Spain, Annemarie proved she still had a bone to pick with Crystal after their tense altercation at the Homeless not Toothless gala.

While the women were chowing down on their fancy meals, the newbie gave them someone else to chew on, revealing Crystal called them uneducated, shallow, and fake socialites.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne claps back at Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal instantly denied the accusations, but her castmates didn’t buy it judging by their their confessionals.

Furthermore, the shady editors shared a flashback of the 40-year-old making those very claims last season.

After the episode aired, the RHOBH After Show showed the women discussing Crystal’s comments, and Erika Jayne did not hold back as she discussed it with Kyle Richards.

“She probably did call us all uneducated,” reasoned the Pretty Mess singer.

“Don’t care,” Kyle chimed in laughingly. “If she wants to say we’re uneducated. I did not go to college, I’m also very intelligent and very successful, so I don’t really care.”

Meanwhile, Erika had one question for Crystal.

“If you hate us, and if we’re all so dumb, what are you doing here? questioned Erika. “That makes you dumb too!”

Erika also blasted her castmate for the “pretend socialite” comment saying, “None of us here are Northeastern bluebloods, so f**k off.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff thinks Annemarie Wiley wanted to get back at her

Meanwhile, Crystal had a chance to plead her case on the RHOBH After Show, but she maintained her innocence.

As for why Annemarie made those claims against her, the Real Coco founder thinks it was in retaliation for calling her a b***h, amongst other things, during their altercation.

“She was pissed at me, so she found a way to get back at me for calling her out, and that’s what happened,” Crystal reasoned.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.