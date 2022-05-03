Erika Jayne shows off stilettos in only bikini bottoms

Erika Jayne poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Erika Jayne is taking a moment to ensure fans remember how awesome she is – and was, back in the day. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, largely posting up-to-date content of late as she continues to promote her Pretty Mess Hair extensions line, took a break from the brand shout-outs and shared some throwback action last weekend.

Erika, 50, posted to her Instagram stories with a racy topless shot, one showing her stripped down to only bikini bottoms.

Erika Jayne shares topless throwback

Reposting from a moment that seemed fun, the blonde flaunted her killer body while seated and with her legs sprawled out.

Shouting out photographer Matthis Vriens, who had shared the shot as he wrote: “THAT TIME ERIKA AND I HAD A BALL…,” Erika showed off her figure in a stringy pair of bikini bottoms, with a pair of high heels elongating her toned legs.

Bracelets were the only accessory as the ex to Tom Girardi struck a pose that went full bombshell and likely reminded fans of singer Britney Spears’ Glory album cover.

Matthias is known for his edgy take on photography. His Instagram is followed by Erika, alongside Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara, plus Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot.

Erika Jayne posing topless. Pic credit: @matthiasvriens/Instagram

Erika continues to make headlines amid her legal troubles in the wake of her divorce from lawyer Tom. She does not address the drama on Instagram, instead posting glam content for her 2.5 million followers, plus plenty of designer brands. In 2021, she hit up Mexico for a sun-soaked vacation, posting from beaches and dressed-up dinners while shouting out labels including Versace and Chanel.

Erika Jayne moving on after filing for divorce

Erika filed for divorce back in 2020 following two decades of marriage to Tom. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well,” she stated.

That same year, a source reporting to the aforementioned Us Weekly publication dished: “Erika has gained independence and confidence from being on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The exposure it has given for her singing career has given Erika a much larger fan base.”

Erika has since joked about having a “boyfriend” while posing in a lingerie-style nightie and cuddling a huge teddy bear, much to the delight of her Instagram followers.