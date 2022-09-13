Erika Jayne shows off legs in thigh-skimming bejeweled RHOBH reunion dress

RHOBH star Erika Jayne says “all bets are on” her for the reunion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Say what you want about Erika Jayne, but the woman knows how to make a fashion statement.

And the day when the reunion was filmed, she did just that!

The Pretty Mess singer took to social media to share the outfit she wore to the taping of the show last Friday.

She wore a short silver and blue bejeweled dress showing off her long legs.

The dress also featured a beautiful slit in the chest area for a sexy yet tasteful effect.

Erika accessorized the dress with some sky-high strappy silver sandals.

She had her hair in a high ponytail for a dramatic effect.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is betting on herself but viewers are not

She captioned her post, “All bets on Ginger.”

The post was filled with comments on Erika’s post with a few fans who were quick to compliment her on her outfit.

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

However, many fans called out Erika for her recent behavior on the show.

One user wrote, “Showing compassion isn’t a sign of weakness. It shows your humanity. Work on your self awareness.”

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Another fan of the show wrote, “Use to have respect for you until this last episode.”

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

When asked to show compassion, Erika Jayne says she only cares about herself

In last week’s episode of the show, Erika came under fire for not wanting to help her estranged husband’s victims.

Tom gifted Erika a pair of diamond stud earrings valued at $750,000. Erika told Garcelle Beauvais the earrings were worth a whopping $1.3 million.

The problem is that the jewelry was bought with stolen funds. The money was from the settlement of the victims’ families of the Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash.

When her co-star Crystal Minkoff asked her if she cared about the victims, she said, “I don’t care about anyone but myself.”

During the episode, Erika went as far as questioning whether or not there were victims.

Even Erika’s friend, Kyle Richards, said it was hard to defend the performer’s behavior.

The RHOBH star will have a lot to answer for during the reunion as viewers, and her co-stars will have a lot of opinions.

However, Erika is not the only one who might get some backlash at the reunion. Kyle recently said that she was dreading going to this taping.

She has been feuding with her sister Kathy Hilton, and fans are not on the OG’s side. Kathy even took to social media to post some cryptic messages after the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.