Erika Jayne shows off curves in ‘naked’ dress for People’s Choice Awards

Erika Jayne wore a “nude illusion” for the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

One thing about Erika Jayne: the Pretty Mess singer and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star knows how to draw attention.

On Tuesday night, Erika walked the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in an eye-popping optical illusion of a gown.

The risque body-hugging design, from Balmain’s fall 2022 collection, featured long sleeves, a mock neckline, and a black and white graphic print that evoked the silhouette of a naked female body.

The star accessorized her look with a gold cuff bracelet and an assortment of matching gold earrings. She wore black strappy sandals and had the ends of her white-blonde hair dip-dyed black for the occasion.

In recent years, the so-called “nude illusion” dress has become increasingly popular. Earlier this year, another reality fixture, Kylie Jenner, wore an almost identical version to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Stars from Demi Lovato to Zendaya have also modeled the look on red carpets.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The annual People’s Choice Awards recognizes fan-favorite stars from across the entertainment industry. This year’s iteration took place Tuesday night at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with SNL’s Kenan Thompson returning as host.

Erika Jayne, RHOBH stars walk People’s Choice red carpet

Erika Jayne and her RHOBH co-stars were in attendance because The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had been nominated for The Reality Show of 2022 – an award that Hulu’s The Kardashians ended up taking home.

Two Beverly Hills Housewives, Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais, were also nominated for The Reality Star of 2022, but the trophy ultimately went to Khloe Kardashian.

On the red carpet, the RHOBH stars’ staggered entrances seemed to reflect ongoing tensions on the show.

Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Kyle Richards were all photographed solo as they walked the red carpet; but co-stars Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke posed together.

What’s next for RHOBH?

The most recent season of RHOBH, which wrapped up in October, ended in high-voltage drama, with “friend” of the cast Kathy Hilton calling Erika and Lisa “two bullies” who “intimidate a lot of the other girls.”

Kathy told reporters she would “absolutely not” return for another season of RHOBH if those two came back also.

What’s next for the franchise remains unclear. So far, there’s been no news about when RHOBH will return, and which of the cast members will be asked back next season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.