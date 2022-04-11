Erika Jayne shows off business brains in leather

Erika Jayne smiling while at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Erika Jayne is showing she’s more than just a pretty face. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continues to promote her December 2021-launched hair extensions line, one celebrating all things glam and fakery and seemingly proving a hit with fans.

Posting a video over the weekend, the 50-year-old brand ambassador shared a glow-up session featuring her long (and not very real) locks, with the video name-dropping her Pretty Mess Hair company.

Erika Jayne is earning her own cash

Despite primarily making headlines for allegations that ex Tom Girardi funneled her millions to fund a lavish lifestyle, Erika is proving she can earn her own cash. The Bravo star’s video also tapped into her edgy sense of style, showing her in a chic black leather jacket.

The footage showed the blonde inside a studio and with an assistant. Erika was proudly unboxing her hair extensions while in a tight black top and leather blazer, with fans also seeing a picture of her photo on an unopened Pretty Mess Hair box in front of her.

Despite promoting hair products, a little makeup action warmed the whole thing up, with Erika eventually seen having her extensions put into place – she also returned in a killer leopard-print outfit while modeling a curly and wilder style.

“Spring is in the hair! Level up your quality of hair extensions with Pretty Mess Hair,” the caption began.

"The absolute highest quality European virgin hair extensions. Longer lengths and higher volumes make the Pretty Mess Hair collection a must have for the new season," Erika added before offering any new sign-ups a sweet 20% off. Over 44,000 likes have been clocked, making it clear that Erika has her fans.

Erika Jayne is no extensions newbie

Shortly before the New Year, Erika opened up to People about her new venture.

“There is not a ‘look’ I will not try because the great thing about extensions is that you can quickly and quite easily take them out and still have your original hair. No permanent commitment, which makes it fun!” she said.

The singer added: “Beautiful hair immediately makes me feel pretty and as if I can take on the world! Nothing is quite as powerful as a luscious mane of hair.”

Also running successful businesses are fellow Bravo stars Lisa Rinna, Melissa Gorga, and Porsha Williams.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, May 11, on Bravo.