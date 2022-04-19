Erika Jayne shows off ‘boyfriend’ in nightie minidress

Erika Jayne close up at red carpet event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Erika Jayne has finally explained the whole “boyfriend” thing. The 50-year-old Bravo star made headlines over Easter weekend for posing pantless, in fishnets, and wearing only a white Oxford shirt and red boots as she claimed the shirt belonged to her “boyfriend.”

Now, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has returned to explain herself.

Erika Jayne explains that ‘boyfriend’ photo

Posting on Monday and to her Instagram, Erika went tongue-in-cheek and with an Easter theme as she posed by a giant soft toy, also rocking a girly and thigh-skimming minidress with nightie vibes. Turns out, the “boyfriend” isn’t what fans might have thought.

Erika’s photo showed her posing amid bright pink drapes and cuddling up to a giant pink teddy bear. The blonde was all legs as she rocked a flimsy and semi-sheer nightie with ruffled fabrics, with the soft pinks and blues here echoing the feminine theme.

Erika wore high-heeled and pastel mules to match her figure-flaunting dress, also sending the camera a mean gaze as she showed off her good looks all made up and while wearing her hair down.

The Pretty Mess Hair extensions founder clearly piggy-backed off her last post, writing: “Boyfriend.”

Fans likely haven’t forgotten the photo kicking it all off. Three days ago, Erika posed with her hair over one eye and sending out a foxy vibe while in her white shirt, here writing: “My boyfriend’s shirt…shhhh..” Erika is not known to be dating anyone, instead continuing to make headlines for her high-profile divorce from ex-husband Tom Girardi, 82.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Erika Jayne has a brand you can shop

In 2021, amid continued legal dramas involving her ex, Erika launched Pretty Mess Hair, with the extensions brand all over her Instagram.

“I have worn every type of hair extension on and off stage and on TV for over a decade,” she told People. “So I know what I love and works best for all situations. You name it; I’ve worn it!” She even revealed that the pandemic had been perfect for focusing on her appearance, saying: “That was actually a great time for my hair and skin. I was able to go long periods without having my hair colored or professionally styled, so it grew!”