Erika Jayne shirtless in glitter for curve display

Erika Jayne close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Erika Jayne is showing off her curves in a sizzling look.

The Bravo star, 50, has been making various headlines for her legal and costar dramas, but she put everything aside for a stunning style display ahead of the weekend, this as she posted an Instagram Story.

The stylish look, already seen on her Instagram this year, was posted for her 2 million+ followers.

Posing with a massive braided hair extensions do, the singer sizzled as she modeled a plunging and low-cut patterned blazer worn shirtless, and not without plenty of bling.

Drawing attention to her chest, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added in diamante detailing across her décolletage, also going glittery and with a jewel finish.

Erika had reposted from a fan account supporting her, with text reading: “You can’t keep this woman down.”

The reality star also rocked a full face of makeup via matte foundation, thick and defined brows, plus dramatic eyeliner.

Pic credit:@theprettymess/Instagram

Erika continues to make headlines for her high-profile divorce from ex Tom Girardi, but also for forging her own business path, this as she earns her own cash.

In 2021, Erika released her Pretty Mess Hair extensions brand – her Instagram handle is also @theprettymess.

Erika Jayne has six words for herself

Erika isn’t one to keep quiet when the media pokes around her. Speaking to Bustle and addressing her music back in 2015, the star stated:

“Erika Jayne is six words: fantasy, love, escape, glitz, glamour, and fun. I think women should live out loud. I think that we should be fearless. I think we should express ourselves. I think we should have fun. And I don’t think anyone should dictate to you when your best days are, or that you are too old to express yourself.”

In May of this year, the star confirmed she is releasing new music.

Erika Jayne says age is but a number

Erika was still in her forties during her Bustle feature, where she did talk age.

“You are of worth and value in your 40s, 50s, and 60s. You don’t have to stop doing what you love simply because you’re not 25. I just think that those are old ideas that need to be broken and discarded quite honestly,” she added.

Also making headlines for doing better than ever career-wise, is costar Lisa Rinna, 59.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.