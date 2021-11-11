Erika Jayne says interested men can ‘slide in my DMs’ as RHOBH star moves on from Tom Girardi

Things are looking up for Erika Jayne after a rough year. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne just got done with a really rough season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and a tough year in general after filing for divorce and leaving Tom Girardi after more than 20 years of marriage.

But even as the legal drama continues to plague the RHOBH star, it looks like things are finally looking up for Erika Jayne.

Erika has been dealing with the fallout after Tom was accused of embezzling money through his law firm that was meant to go to the families of plane crash victims that his law firm had represented.

She has even been accused of benefitting from that missing money after claims that her company was transferred millions from the law firm, and lawyers working to recover money owed to the estate have even asked her to pay it back.

But now, even with the mystery of the missing money still unsolved, Erika Jayne is speaking out, and it looks like she’s moved past a lot of the stress and drama that she was dealing with last season on RHOBH.

Erika Jayne: ‘Life is turning in a positive direction’

When Erika Jayne showed up to support Kyle Richards’ new store, Kyle and Shahida, Teddi Mellencamp was on hand as a special correspondent for Extra.

It’s no secret that Erika and Teddi are close friends and Teddi has defended Erika heavily this past season, even when other RHOBH stars and fans questioned her honesty.

So when Teddi asked Erika how things were going, she glowingly shared that, “You know what, everything’s good. Life is turning in a positive direction and it feels so good to have the season over, as you know how that goes. To close out a reunion and just be on a much lighter path.”

And when Teddi asked Erika Jayne about the “dude sitch,” explaining that it’s the guys’ number one question, Erika invited them to “slide in the DMs and find out.”

She also revealed that one famous face has already been in her DMs, revealing to Teddi that she’s already heard from former MLB star Jose Canseco, who both women claim has been in their messages.

“Jose was hot!” Erika exclaimed as both women cackled.

Erika Jayne is back for Season 12

Erika Jayne’s return to the dating scene is said to be part of the plan for her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 storyline as she looks to share a lighter side than what we saw in Season 11.

We can still expect to see any upcoming legal drama play out on the season, which started filming early to make sure that no Erika Jayne drama was missed as they picked right up where they left off after the RHOBH reunion.

The rest of the Season 11 cast is returning as well, with cameras rolling in the aftermath of Dorit Kemsley’s terrifying home invasion last month at her Encino home.

There are rumors that RHOBH socialite Diana Jenkins will be joining the ladies as a friend of the cast and based on what we’ve learned, she is sure to stir things up.

So far, it sounds like Season 12 might just outdo this past season in terms of drama, which would be no small feat since Season 11 of RHOBH was a huge success in terms of ratings.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.