Erika Jayne rocks skintight pink latex for preppy RHOBH confessional look

Erika Jayne is bringing high fashion in the new season, and if her pink latex confessional dress is anything to go by, we already know that the other outfits are going to be epic.

This is not the first time that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has doused herself in baby powder and slid into a latex outfit.

Back in Season 8, she rocked a skintight red leather blouse with matte red lips and blunt bangs during a cast trip to Berlin.

It was nothing short of memorable and not surprising since she is known for her over-the-top looks. Last season, though, Erika toned down the dramatic outfits — likely at the request of her legal team.

The aesthetics would have been a tad tasteless if she was still donning over-the-top fashion while she and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, were accused of stealing millions of dollars from orphans and widows.

However, a new day has dawned for the 51-year-old, and things are starting to turn around, so you can expect a happier and more fashionable Erika in Season 13.

Erika Jayne reveals pink latex dress for RHOBH Season 13 confessional

Erika Jayne is ready to cause a Pretty Mess next season, and while we don’t know what kind of drama she will bring, we’re happy to see that she’s back to her theatrical sense of style.

It takes a very confident woman to rock a latex outfit, but it was nothing for Erika Jayne, who, by her own words, is in the “latex business,” as per her Instagram caption.

She shared a few photos of her confessional look, and honestly, I’m still trying to catch my breath after seeing what has already become one of my all-time favorite looks from anyone on the cast!

The snap showed the blonde bombshell with her hair in voluminous curls while rocking the long-sleeved leather dress that featured a white collar, bedazzled tie, and a corset detail.

We got another look at the stunning dress in the second snap, which showed Erika standing up and showcasing her tiny waist.

Erika Jayne gets rave reviews for her pink Barbie outfit

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star slayed her Barbie pink confessional look for Season 13, and her Instagram followers agreed.

“She’s back! 🔥,” said one commenter.

“Yasssss 👏👏👏 that red latex outfit in Germany was iconic,” wrote a long-time viewer of the show.

One Instagram user wrote, “We can always count on Erika for the lewkssssss 💖.”

Meanwhile, her castmate Kyle Richards had a few questions for her friend.

“A) You look beautiful,” wrote Kyle. “B) you are seriously a real life Barbie 💅 C) How do you sit in this for 8 hours?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.