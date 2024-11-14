Erika Jayne reveals whose team she’s on amid Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards feud

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is just around the corner, and the feuding between some key players has already begun.

Erika Jayne is no stranger to her controversies with her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, and his legal woes, but that isn’t stopping her from moving on.

Erika has been rebuilding her life with a residency in Las Vegas, which will be featured in the upcoming season of RHOBH.

Bravo reports that Erika’s Las Vegas show at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay is called Bet It All on Blonde and looks exciting.

With Season 14 of RHOBH coming up shortly, Erike shared a bit on the feud between two of her friends, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

During an interview, Erika discussed her fighting friends and shared which team she is on since the feud is heavily featured in Bravo’s trailer for RHOBH.

Erika reveals which team she’s on in the fight between two icons

Bravo’s RHOBH sneak peek features fighting between Kyle and Dorit, and the ladies who are their friends may need to pick sides in the feud.

Both Kyle and Dorit’s marriages are in trouble. Kyle, who is married to Mauricio Umansky, and Dorit, who is married to PK Kemsley, are both thinking about the future of their marriages.

In the middle of their marriage problems, they used to be best friends and have been fighting nonstop since summer.

Erika told E! News which team she was on, and unsurprisingly, it wasn’t Team Kyle or Team Dorit.

“I’m team Erika; just let me be real. I knew going into this that, eventually, it was going to turn on me. Eventually, one of them was going to get mad at me, so I ducked out right at the time and said, ‘You two need to talk.'”

Maybe Erika just showed her true colors by admitting that she will always root for herself first and foremost. She does seem like the type to land on her feet in tense situations.

In the interview, she hinted that Kyle and Dorit could make amends by the end of the upcoming season.

See the first minutes of Season 14 of RHOBH here

The first seven minutes of the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are now available to view.

Garcelle Beauvais, Erika, her Fendi bag, and Sutton Stracke are back. Kyle and Dorit are fighting and drawing lines in the sand instead of being the good friends they used to be.

Hopefully, there will be time for Dorit and Kyle to reconcile and ratify their friendship rather than continue to tear each other apart.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus and will return on November 19, 2024.