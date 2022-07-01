Erika Jayne plays the piano in her underwear

Erika Jayne poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Erika Jayne is playing the piano in her undies as she keeps her 2.5 million Instagram followers on their toes.

The 50-year-old Bravo star has been ignoring her latest legal dramas on social media instead of giving her fans something else to talk about as she shares hot shoot photos.

Erika Jayne straddles piano stool in her underwear

Posting on Thursday night, Erika shared a provocative and edgy photo showing her posing with her legs on either side of a piano stool – she was tinkering away at the keys while big-time flaunting her figure.

Arching her back and also throwing back her head while in a tight black bra and matching briefs, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went glamor-puss as she afforded an old-school Hollywood vibe, also elongating her toned pins via dagger stiletto heels.

Posing amid candle-like sconces and chic drapes, Erika upped the glam, but she offered zero context.

Erika’s story will only remain live for 24 hours.

Erika Jayne playing the piano in underwear. Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Erika might not be addressing her latest drama on social media, but she has made statements. The singer has just been ordered by a court to turn in $750,000 worth of diamond earrings purchased by ex-husband Tom Girardi – the court has determined that the expensive jewels were bought with embezzled money back in 2007.

Tom, 83, is currently in a nursing home after being diagnosed with both dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Erika Jayne’s legal dramas just keep going

Meanwhile, mid-June brought Erika stating that she’s unable to pay the $2 million she owes in taxes. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the blonde issued a filing, stating:

“I am in the midst of trying to figure out the basis of this tax bill with the assistance of my business manager, who is also an accountant … I do not have the ability to pay the tax bill.”

Erika also addressed her former husband’s now-defunct legal firm Girardi & Kreese, continuing: “I never worked at the law firm of GK [Girardi & Kreese]. I never managed the finances of GK. I never had access to or knew anything about how TG [Tom Girardi] or GK managed any of their client trust accounts.”

Mentioning the earrings now all over the news, the former Broadway star added: “I never knew or heard anything from anyone to the effect that any of the gifts that TG had given me at any time, including the earrings in 2007, were bought using money that did not belong to TG or that belonged to someone else.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.