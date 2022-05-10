Erika Jayne pantless in thigh-highs for flexible splits

Erika Jayne poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Erika Jayne is reminding her followers of her flexibility and penchant for vixen vibes shoots. The 50-year-old Bravo star continues to push the boundaries with her edgy social media posts, and this one came via a quick story towards the start of the week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sent her 2.5 million fans a reminder of a sexy shoot complete with an animal-print outfit and thigh-high boots, and the splits likely turned heads as the singer upped the ante.

Erika Jayne in thigh-highs for big split

Erika posted from @bsluxxury, where photos showed her Galore magazine shoot, plus ones from Brooke Candy’s Drip promo.

Erika didn’t hold back. The Pretty Mess Hair extensions founder was all legs and no pants as she wore a high-neck and cut-out bodysuit in leopard prints, with the flesh-flashing look showing off her famous tins. The ex to Tom Girardi further jazzed up her look via a latex cat-ears mask, plus thigh boots matching her bodysuit.

Fans had to swipe for the flexible showoff, although Erika did share the single slide to her story.

Here, the L.A.-based star was seen plonked in the side splits as she showed off her flexibility, posing on a pink rug adorned with tins….the writing on them was somewhat adult.

@busluxxury had captioned the gallery: “Brooke candy and RHOBH star erika jayne for galore magazine as well as for brooke candy’s song “drip” promo shots (2019).”

Erika’s dealings with Galore don’t just come via photos. The star has opened up to the outlet – in 2016, she said: “I have a lot of empathy. I think that’s the thing that people might not see because there’s so much other stuff going on, like hair, boobs, and makeup. Perhaps people don’t see that.”

Erika Jayne says other people’s opinions don’t matter

On her then-marriage to lawyer Tom and it coming amid a singing career, she added: “I don’t think you live your life for anyone but yourself. You’ll never be happy if you’re constantly worried about what other people think of you. You have to be willing to take the good with the bad. Nothing worth having comes easy. It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks of you at the end of the day.”

Erika and Tom parted ways in 2020, with their divorce continuing to make headlines. Erika is now single and jokingly teasing a “boyfriend” on Instagram – it turned out to be a giant teddy bear.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.