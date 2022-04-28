Erika Jayne pantless in high heels to show ‘mood’

Erika Jayne poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Erika Jayne has ditched her pants and thrown on her high heels to show off her “mood.” The Bravo star, 50, made headlines earlier this month for dolling up in a pink striped shirt and not much else as she shouted out designer Alexander Wang, and it looks like she’s back for more.

Alexander Wang recently had his fashion show, where fellow Housewives star Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Hamlin walked the runway. Clearly, two can play at this game.

Erika Jayne goes Wang Gang without pants

Posting to her Instagram stories today, Erika showed off her killer figure and toned legs while in her striped Oxford shirt.

Going for a girly shade, but keeping it sexy, the singer sent out her famous pins and her golden tan as she reshared a shot from a fan account.

The ex to Tom Girardi wore her long blonde locks swept up into an impossibly glam bun complete with bouffant curls, also sporting glittering diamond earrings and a necklace, plus a face full of makeup including luscious, false lashes.

“WHERE THERE IS A WOMAN THERE IS MAGIC” appeared in text, with Erika adding: “Mood.”

The original photo came in honor of Taiwanese-American designer Alexander Wang and was shared with Erika’s 2.5 million Instagram followers. Posing in her shirt and heels and from a swanky living room, the star wrote: “Head to toe @alexanderwangny ✨Thank you @alexwangny for a beautiful night, the show was incredible. ❤️” Wang, now known for its #WangGang, is adored by stars including reality star Kylie Jenner and model Lori Harvey.

Erika Jayne opens up on cast fight

Erika is fresh from opening up on the show she stars on. Speaking about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this week and touching on a big bust-up with her fellow cast members, she said:

“We’re staying in Aspen. We have had dinner and we go to the girls’ house. Garcelle, Sutton, Sheree, Crystal were staying somewhere else and I got into it very heavily with them.”

“I’d remove that,” she continued. “I haven’t seen it; I experienced it, but what I experienced was bad, so I can only imagine how bad it looks.” Admitting that she went “wild” during the incident, Erika concluded: “It was bad. It caused a problem between Kyle and myself. I’m regretful. Obviously we’ve been friends for eight years now, so my relationship with her is important.”