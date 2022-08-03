Erika Jayne models tight bodysuit with 360 view

Erika Jayne shows off her killer body with a 360 view. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Erika Jayne still knows how to draw attention.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has no qualms about putting her body on display despite everything she is going through.

It’s been almost two years since Erika filed for divorce from Tom Girardi, and her life began to spiral.

For the most part, Erika has held it together, but this season on RHOBH, she has let loose and has said and done some questionable things.

Even though there has been a lot of talk and accusations, Erika has maintained that she is innocent and did not know what was happening with her husband and his job.

As she continues to deal with everything that goes along with her legal issues, Erika Jayne is still sharing her sultry content with her followers.

Erika Jayne shows off in tight bodysuit in mirrored room

Erika Jayne knows how to command attention, and she did just that with her latest Instagram Story share.

The blonde bombshell put on a fitted bodysuit and accentuated her curves.

Posing in a room filled with mirrors from the floor to the ceiling and the walls, Erika was in the corner, allowing all her followers a full 360 view.

She also rocked some very high and sparkly shoes to accompany the sexy outfit.

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Erika Jayne spirals on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

As the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills plays out, Erika Jayne is getting more vulnerable.

Several things have happened throughout the last few episodes where the other women have concerns about Erika.

She was wasted on the boat with Garcelle Beauvais mentioning that instance. There was also a situation where Erika cursed at Garcelle’s teenage son, which became a big deal.

There’s also been mention of Erika’s private life. She has been open about how she is sleeping with men, but there’s no one serious she has interacted with. Keeping things casual seems to be the route she chose with everything going on.

Moving forward, confrontations are coming. The trailer showed Erika arguing with Garcelle and Crystal Kung Minkoff over the victims in the situation. They have been attempting to hold Erika accountable for some of what’s happening, and she isn’t here for them pushing back.

Erika Jayne has been under fire for two years, but she continues to live her best life and show off her body as she navigates what’s to come in the months and years ahead.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.