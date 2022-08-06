Erika Jayne kicks up legs in underwear and suspenders

Erika Jayne poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Erika Jayne is upping the red light vibe on her Instagram with spicy weekend content.

The 50-year-old reality star and singer got her undies and suspenders on for her 2 million+ followers on Saturday, posting mash-up scenes and writing: “ENTER IF YOU DARE.”

Footage, shot inside a digital smartphone case finish, showed the blonde in a series of sultry moments as she posed in the “PRETTY MESS DUNGEON” – Erika was eventually seen clearly as she lay on a bed with her legs lifted high while showing off a lingerie look.

Showing off her pins in a plunging and strapless red bustier paired with matching briefs, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went bombshell-like as she sent a laughing smile at the camera while hiking up her legs – she added in red sheer stockings and suspenders for an extra saucy finish.

A brief moment in the video also showed the ex to Tom Girardi in a bit of a bondage look as she donned a black bodysuit and thigh boots.

A red lip emoji was the only caption.

Erika Jayne ushers in Pretty Mess era with brand

Erika’s Instagram handle is @theprettymess. The Bravo star has kept the branding strong via her Pretty Mess Hair extensions line, one she launched in 2021.

“I have worn every type of hair extension on and off stage, and on TV for over a decade,” she told People. “So I know what I love and works best for all situations. You name it, I’ve worn it!” Erika then noted that the global coronavirus pandemic had actually proven to be good timing for her launch, continuing:

“[It] was actually a great time for my hair and skin. I was able to go long periods without having my hair colored or professionally styled, so it grew! This also gave me time to play with clip-ins, ponytails and tapes, which gave me some much-needed glamour during quarantine.”

Erika Jayne joins Bravo stars running businesses

Erika isn’t the only member of the The Real Housewives franchise running a brand. Co-star Lisa Rinna launched her Rinna Beauty brand in 2020 and has just dropped Rinna Wines. Meanwhile, RHOA star Porsha Williams runs Pampered by Porsha bed linens and a hair line.

Over on RHONJ, fans can shop Melissa Gorga’s Envy clothing line, with former Housewives star Bethenny Frankel now best known for her Skinnygirl empire.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.