Erika Jayne kicks up leg in minidress for Pride

Erika Jayne is ushering in Pride and showing off her killer pins in the process.

The Bravo star, 50, was quick to show her support for the LGBTQ+ community on Instagram yesterday, posting for her 2.5 million followers and modeling a bright and leggy minidress.

Erika Jayne got Pride vibes in minidress and stilettos

All smiles, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced she was attending iHeart Radio’s Can’t Cancel Pride event.

Posing by a white archway filled with rainbow-colored stripes, Erika stood with one leg kicked up behind her and resting her hands against signage for the event.

The ex to Tom Girardi stunned in a bright yellow and jacket-style minidress with long sleeves, also pairing her thigh-skimming number with matching high heels. She threw her head back with an open-mouthed smile showing her enthusiasm.

“Catch me tonight at @iheartradio’s #cantcancelpride event. You can watch at 8PM ET on FB, YT, TikTok and the CW App,” she wrote, throwing in emojis that included a rainbow flag, hearts, and stars.

The former Broadway stars has close ties to the LGBTQ+ community.

“The LGBTQ+ community has always been a part of my life. I grew up performing, so most of my teachers and mentors were of the community and they nurtured me, supported me and helped me to grow. As my path as an entertainer evolved over the years, the LGBTQ+ community has always been there to cheer me on and support me,” she told Instinct Magazine.

Erika Jayne has big Pride love with Broadway past

Continuing, the Pretty Mess Hair extensions founder added: “I have performed at Pride events all over the U.S. and abroad, and there is nothing like the adrenaline rush that comes from a loud, proud pumped up crowd. Some of my best memories took place performing and celebrating with my Pretty Mess Krewe in New Orleans, NYC, Miami, Atlanta, Toronto, Mykonos, and one of the biggest Pride shows we put on was headlining main stage at LA Pride in 2017!”

Erika joins celebrity supporters of Pride. Singer Christina Aguilera has released a Pride clothing collection to support the LGBTQ community. Also vocal for equal rights regardless of sexuality are singers Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, plus actress Anne Hathaway. Erika’s Pride post has topped 15,000 likes. She has since updated with a cast shot while on the beach, one coming as fans eagerly watch Season 12 of the Bravo series.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.