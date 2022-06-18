Erika Jayne in plunging swimsuit for fire response

Erika Jayne close up at red carpet event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Erika Jayne is stripped to a plunging, animal-print swimsuit to show she’s a clap-back queen.

The Bravo star, 50, joined RHBOH co-star Lisa Rinna in jumping aboard the meme bandwagon last week, posting a throwback for her 2.5 million Instagram followers and showing her caption game is as strong as her swimwear one.

Erika Jayne caption game strong in revealing swimsuit

The ex to Tom Girardi went super sassy as she flaunted her toned legs and ample assets.



Striking a pose as she lowered her shades, Erika showed off a low-cut and leopard-print swimsuit while lounging around a cushioned and poolside surface at sunset.



Going meme-style with her “Your vacation request has been denied” opener, the singer delivered her “Me the same day” response as her photo – clearly, when you tell Erika Jayne that she can’t go on vacation, she will.

Erika threw in a high ponytail in a semi-up-do, plus strappy high heels in silver to further up the glam.

Erika Jayne poses poolside in a swimsuit. Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Erika’s glamorous appearance is now a money-maker for her. The star last year joined Bravo faces including Lisa Rinna, Porsha Williams, and Melissa Gorga in becoming a businesswoman, via her 2021-dropped Pretty Mess Hair extensions line.

“I have worn every type of hair extension on and off stage, and on TV for over a decade,” she told People. “So I know what I love and works best for all situations. You name it, I’ve worn it!”

Erika Jayne up for trying anything with new hair extensions brand

Continuing, the former Broadway star added:

“There is not a ‘look’ I will not try because the great thing about extensions is that you can quickly and quite easily take them out and still have your original hair. No permanent commitment, which makes it fun! Beautiful hair immediately makes me feel pretty and as if I can take on the world! Nothing is quite as powerful as a luscious mane of hair.”

Also boasting hair extensions brands are RHOA star Porsha Williams via her Go Naked line and singer Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany, who runs XO Britt.

June has brought fresh headlines from Erika as she celebrates Pride month. Last week, the blonde went leggy in a yellow minidress and matching heels for an iHeart Radio event, writing: “Catch me tonight at @iheartradio’s #cantcancelpride event. You can watch at 8PM ET on FB, YT, TikTok and the CW App.” Erika has strong ties to the LGBTQ+ community, particularly via her past Broadway days and live performances.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.