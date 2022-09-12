Erika Jayne in naked bath soak for the weekend

Erika Jayne reposts a fan photo of her kicking her legs out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Erika Jayne can always be relied on to spice things up.

The Bravo star, 50, was back to sharing leggy snaps on Instagram last weekend. Along with sharing a stunning minidress look, she upped the ante with a nude bathtub snap — with the latter coming via her Stories.

Erika is followed by 2.5 million on Instagram.

The reality star and singer shared a photo of herself as she sizzled in her birthday suit and went foxy from a glitzy and dark tub.

Kicking her bare legs out of the tub as she delivered a sideways gaze, the blonde stunned as she showcased her killer figure, also going for a moist skin look and a glistening finish.

Erika posed with one hand to her mouth, also wearing her signature blonde locks down and in cascading waves.

Erika went mean with her facial expression, with dramatic dark eye makeup adding even more atmosphere.

The fan account, which originally shared the image, had sent Erika best weekend wishes.

The user wrote, “Happy Sunday to @theprettymess only.”

Erika Jayne in a tub. Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Erika Jayne stuns in leggy blue minidress

Erika kept it leggy as she shared a photo on Saturday. Sizzling in a baby blue and glittery minidress with a cut-out chest panel and long sleeves, she added in matching, platform sandals for a show-stopping finish while posing with her hands on her hips.

Wearing a high ponytail and a glittery silver hair piece, Erika wrote, “All bets on Ginger.”

Erika Jayne scores big legal win amid divorce drama

Erika has been busy celebrating her latest legal victory, winnin in a fraud lawsuit.

In the $5 million lawsuit, Erika was taken to court by two ex-colleagues of ex-husband Tom Girardi. The court has found no evidence of wrongdoing on Erika’s part.

Speaking on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as her dramas were heating up this year, Erika said, “The law matters and if you don’t understand that, you’re an amateur, and get the f**k out. Just because someone alleges that you did s—, you’re going to throw your hands up and say, ‘I did! Oh my God, I feel so bad! People are thinking I’m terrible!’ Hold on a f*****g minute. That’s one side of the story. Let’s tell the other f*****g side.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.