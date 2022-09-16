Erika Jayne stunned in a LBD. Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne shows off her legs in a little black dress while posing on a bed.

She has been living her life amid heavy pressure over the legal issues her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is experiencing. All this has gone down while filming, but Erika ensures her social media is filled with sultry photos and other things that reflect her life.

Erika is known to push the boundaries when it comes to her wardrobe. She has worked hard to keep her body in great shape, so when she shares her latest fashion, it’s no shock that she is fit.

From plenty of show outfits from her musical performances to a simple little black dress, Erika looks good in almost anything she wears. Even the pajamas she wears on RHOBH are fashion-friendly.

There may be plenty of blowback for Erika, but she continues to share her photos and fashion choices, proving that despite everything happening, she is living her best life.

A little back dress is a stylish piece for every woman to have.

Erika Jayne poses on bed

Erika Jayne shared a photo of herself in a little black dress on her Instagram Story. The shot was taken from above as she was lying on a bed in a little black dress.

She was kicking up her leg in a sultry way while her head was turned, and her blonde, curled hair was perfectly placed.

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Erika Jayne spills the tea on RHOBH drama

Viewers have heard about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Aspen drama for months, and finally, it’s airing.

Erika Jayne appeared on What Watch Happens Live alongside Michael Rapaport and spilled some tea about what happened at the recently-filmed reunion.

There appears to be no resolution among some of the women, and when filming ended, no group photo was taken. That is a first for the Housewives franchise.

This season has been less focused on the Erika and Tom drama. However, the women have been more vocal about Erika’s perceived lack of empathy for the victims. Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais have been the most critical, which hasn’t been lost on anyone.

Erika Jayne is busy living the life she has now, sharing sultry photos and fun fashion, leaving very little time for her to dwell on the public’s opinion of her at any moment.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.