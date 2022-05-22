Erika Jayne in braless dress surrounded by shirtless men

Erika Jayne close up at red carpet event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Erika Jayne is lounging around in a stunning and sequin dress while completely surrounded by shirtless male models. The 50-year-old Bravo star never runs out of ways to keep her 2.5 million Instagram followers on their toes – even if it’s just a quick story.

Posting this weekend, Erika shared a shoot moment that was definitely upping the ante. Clearly, you don’t have to be a Kardashian to glam up and have hunky models on the payroll.

Erika Jayne braless in a sea of hunky men

The photo showed the singer lying back and flaunting her slim figure in a red, white, black, and gold glitter dress. Going sleeveless and braless, the ex to Tom Girardi showed hints of cleavage and her golden tan, also going bombshell-style with her famous blonde locks.

Gazing upwards and with a confident air, Erika rested her head on a shirtless male seen with his eyes closed – and there were a few fair males forming a sea of skin around her.

Erika even had one male model resting his chin against her chest. She kept fans in the dark over the scenario, using no caption, no tag, and no geotag.

The photo will only remain live for 24 hours.

Erika Jayne poses with male models. Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Erika, now all over the news for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has been addressing the hard persona that personifies her on-screen presence. After getting into a fight with a costar, and seeing her marital legal woes brought up, the Bravo star defended herself.

Erika Jayne defends protecting ‘Erika mode’

“It’s not ‘full super-villain.’ I’m leaning into myself. I’m leaning into full protecting Erika mode, full taking care of Erika. Who else is going to do this if I don’t? And if that ruffles a few feathers, if that looks unladylike, if that offends your, I don’t know, manners, then so be it. No one’s living this life but me. No one is coming to help me but me. So if I have to roll up my sleeves and get a little dirty, you can trust and believe I’m going to do that,” she said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Pretty Mess Hair extensions founder has also been making headlines for claiming she had no idea mixing prescription drugs with alcohol could affect how drunk she appears. Erika launched her brand in 2021 and regularly promotes it on Instagram.

RHOBH airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.