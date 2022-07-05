Erika Jayne in American flag bikini greets the President

Erika Jayne close up at a red carpet event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Erika Jayne was one step ahead as she went patriotic in a bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Bravo star, 50, took a page out of costar Lisa Rinna’s books as she championed the U.S. flag via swimwear yesterday, but she went one step further by sending a greeting to the President – tongue-in-cheek, of course.

Erika Jayne in U.S. flag bikini with Fourth of July greeting

Posting to her Instagram stories, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a fan repost that came throwback-style.

The ex to Tom Girardi had gone full bombshell as she posed in a sporty and crop top-style bikini top. Fabrics here formed the U.S. flag, with fans seeing Erika sucking on a blue, red, and white popsicle as she flaunted her abs.

Going Cali girl, Erika peeped a pair of acid-wash jeans while throwing out a direct gaze – the reality star also pinged her bikini top’s strap while flaunting a yellow manicure, also wearing a heavy face of makeup with smokey eyeliner.

“HAPPY 4TH TO MY PRESIDENT @theprettymess,” a caption read.

Erika Jayne in a U.S. flag bikini top. Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Erika was featured in costar Lisa’s Fourth of July bikini post this year. The former Melrose Place star, 58, makes headlines every year for sharing the same star-spangled swim look, with this year no different.

That said, Lisa did turn her 2022 Independence Day post into a slide one, where a meme featured Erika. “Lisa Rinna, that time of year has arrived,” text read.

Erika continues her Instagram updates amid the major legal headlines she’s making. She’s already stated that she’s unable to pay $2.2 million in taxes. The latest sees her ordered to return $750,000 worth of diamond earrings – the jewels purchased back in 2007 have been deemed bought via embezzled money, per a court ruling.

“Settlement funds from the trust account created for a class action handled by Thomas’ firm Girardi Keese were used to pay for the diamond earrings,” a judge ruled back on June 28. The judge noted that he did not think Erika “was aware the earrings were stolen property.”

Erika Jayne aiming for ‘fun’ amid troubled times

Erika, meanwhile, continues to promote her The Pretty Mess hair extensions line on Instagram, also posting to promote RHOBH. In May, she opened up to Us Weekly on Season 12 of the show she stars on, stating: “You can’t go through what I have gone through the previous season and not feel something. I wanted to have some fun and I wanted to not feel so heavy. So that’s what I did.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

