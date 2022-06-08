Erika Jayne impresses shirtless on the red carpet

Erika Jayne poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Erika Jayne did not disappoint as she rocked up to the MTV Movie & TV Awards last weekend. The 50-year-old Bravo star was repping hot pink like a pro as she showed off a shirtless pantsuit on the red carpet, with the event also welcoming costars including Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards.

Erika did receive mixed reviews over her outfit in the press, but fans have been sending the thumbs-up on her Instagram, followed by 2.5 million.

Erika Jayne braves shirtless look for MTV red carpet

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opted for a bold, bright, and sassy look as she wore a boxy-shouldered and slouchy pantsuit with an oversized cut – the lapel two-piece boasted two black buttons at the waist, plus a plunging neckline as Erika flaunted her cleavage while shirtless.

Taking a leaf out of Kim Kardashian’s books as she donned gloves that blended into her sleeves – but not quite the Balenciaga look currently being championed by mogul Kim – Erika accessorized her ensemble via glittering diamond earrings, also wearing a full face of makeup.

In a small gallery marking her presence at the awards, Erika wrote:

“#mtvmovieawards” with two star emoji.

Fans have left over 18,000 likes. While RHOBH was nominated for Best New Unscripted Series, the show didn’t win. Scooping up the prize was The D’Amelio Show. The night’s winners also included hit series Euphoria, plus Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who won Best Reality Star. Bravo did get a nomination there, though, as RHONJ star Teresa Giudice eyed up the prize.

Erika Jayne pushing on with hair extensions line

In late 2021, and as she continued to make headlines amid her Tom Girardi divorce and legal dramas, Erika branched into business with the launch of her Pretty Mess Hair extensions line.

“I have worn every type of hair extension on and off stage, and on TV for over a decade. So I know what I love and works best for all situations. You name it, I’ve worn it!” she told People, adding:

“There is not a ‘look’ I will not try because the great thing about extensions is that you can quickly and quite easily take them out and still have your original hair. No permanent commitment, which makes it fun!”

Also running businesses are Bravo stars Lisa Rinna, Porsha Williams, Melissa Gorga, and former face Bethenny Frankel.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.