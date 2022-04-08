Erika Jayne impresses shirtless in her kitchen

Erika Jayne photographed close up at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/CarrieNelson

Erika Jayne was dressed to impress as she posed for a poker-faced and shirtless shot while inside her luxurious kitchen ahead of the weekend. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made sure her sense of humor was on show as she wrote: “Why so serious?” in a post now topping 110,000 likes on Instagram, with the photo seeing her flaunting her cleavage and showing off a choppy bob do.

Erika last year launched a line of hair extensions, although the waist-length fakery was nowhere to be seen as she went super sleek and rocked a glam makeup look that would likely make Kim Kardashian jealous.

Erika Jayne isn’t too serious

Shot close up, the 50-year-old reality star shot down the lens with a piercing gaze, also ensuring her golden tan popped against fuschia pinks from a cut-out and plunging blazer dress with a corset waist detail. Erika went shirtless as she drew attention to her assets, with a pendant silver chain necklace adding even more glam.

The ex to Tom Girardi accessorized her look via the single jewelry piece, also rocking a full face of makeup via pink blush, warming bronzer, and dramatic eyeshadow near-matching her statement outfit.

Erika posed amid marbled countertops and bowls of citrus fruits, with her hilarious “Why so serious?” caption accompanied by a tiny emoji. The L.A.-based star continues to ignore her legal dramas on social media, where posts remain either racy, linked to the Bravo show she stars on, or out to show off her new Pretty Mess Hair brand.

Erika had, just prior to her kitchen snap, posted in a killer and spaghetti strap dress. Keep scrolling for it.

Erika Jayne has her own brand now

Erika launched her hair extensions line in December 2021. “I have worn every type of hair extension on and off stage, and on TV for over a decade,” she told People. “So I know what I love and works best for all situations. You name it, I’ve worn it!”

The singer added: “There is not a ‘look’ I will not try because the great thing about extensions is that you can quickly and quite easily take them out and still have your original hair. No permanent commitment, which makes it fun!”

Erika joins fellow Bravo stars running businesses. Lisa Rinna is killing it with Rinna Beauty, Porsha Williams has her Pampered by Porsha line, and Bethenny Frankel is CEO of all things Skinnygirl.