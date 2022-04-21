Erika Jayne impresses pantless in high heels

Erika Jayne poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Erika Jayne is impressing the digital space in a no-pants and high heels look. The 50-year-old Bravo star continues to prove one of the Housewives franchise’s edgiest Instagram faces, with this snap seeing her go leggy and in heels.

Erika updated for her 2.5 million followers ahead of the weekend, this amid headlines she’s been making for joking she’s got a new “boyfriend.”

Erika Jayne wows in no-pants Alexander Wang

The photo showed Erika all legs and from a luxurious property. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked sassy and flawless, posing leaning by a white-painted wall and wearing only a pink-striped Oxford shirt peeping a white top underneath.

Going a little unbuttoned, the singer flaunted her long legs while in peep-toe and glittery silver-and-black high heels, also rocking a rather elaborate hairdo formed of curls and what are likely her Pretty Mess Hair extensions.

Shooting the camera a fierce gaze as she flaunted her plump pout and defined brows, Erika glammed up with diamond ring and necklace jewelry, plus matching earrings, with a caption shouting out a well-known designer.

Erika was name-dropping Taiwanese-American designer Alexander Wang after his recent NYC show.

“Head to toe @alexanderwangny ✨ Thank you @alexwangny for a beautiful night, the show was incredible,” she wrote.

The Alexander Wang show has brought in another Bravo face this year: Lisa Rinna‘s model daughter Amelia Hamlin walked the runway for AW just a few days ago. Erika gained over 21,000 likes for her share. The designer lover has also been filling her Instagram with high-end labels in 2021 and 2022, rocking Balenciaga, Versace, Chanel, and Emilio Pucci.

Erika Jayne launches hair extensions brand

Erika has also been making headlines for launching her own brand. In December 2021, she released her Pretty Mess Hair brand, telling People: “I have worn every type of hair extension on and off stage, and on TV for over a decade. So I know what I love and works best for all situations. You name it, I’ve worn it!”

On kicking off a business, the reality star continued, “I’ve definitely had quite an interesting year and being a part of a new business venture is both exciting and refreshing. It gives me butterflies. This is a new chapter of my life and I’m grateful to be moving in a glamorous, wonderful new direction.”

Erika joins fellow Bravo entrepreneurs including Lisa Rinna, Bethenny Frankel, Melissa Gorga, and Porsha Williams.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, May 11, on Bravo.