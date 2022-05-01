Erika Jayne glams up with no pants

Erika Jayne close up at red carpet event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Erika Jayne is proving she’s the glam queen as she ditches her pants for another killer look. The 50-year-old reality star continues to keep her social media followers on their toes with her boundary-pushing photos, although her recent video was relatively tame.

Posting to her stories, the Bravo star stunned fans while in a chic black look this weekend. Erika’s long blonde locks were attended to, with the footage likely honoring her new Pretty Mess Hair extensions brand.

Erika Jayne is all glam, no pants

Instagram stories shared with Erika’s 2.5 million followers today showed her getting all dolled up.

The singer and ex to Tom Girardi was all smiles as not one but two hair and makeup experts added the finishing touches.

Erika flashed her toned legs while in an edgy, oversized black blazer worn pantless, with fans seeing hints of dark stockings. She opted for some metallic chain accents on the jacket, also drawing attention to her poker-straight and near waist-length locks.

One makeup artist was seen applying cosmetics to the star’s face with a brush as she smiled – Erika offered no context, adding a little mystery.

Erika Jayne poses with a glam team in a blazer. Pic credit: @erikajayne/Instagram

Erika Jayne is busy promoting her brand

Posts from Erika have been heavily geared towards her Pretty Mess Hair brand of late. The L.A.-based star launched the company in 2021 amid continued legal problems surrounding her divorce from Girardi. Speaking to People about her brand, Erika stated: “I have worn every type of hair extension on and off stage, and on TV for over a decade,” adding: “So I know what I love and works best for all situations. You name it, I’ve worn it!” The glamorous reality face continued:

“There is not a ‘look’ I will not try because the great thing about extensions is that you can quickly and quite easily take them out and still have your original hair. No permanent commitment, which makes it fun! Beautiful hair immediately makes me feel pretty and as if I can take on the world! Nothing is quite as powerful as a luscious mane of hair.”

Erika isn’t the only Housewives star with a business. Lisa Rinna has launched Rinna Beauty, Porsha Williams runs her Pampered by Porsha homeware line, and Bethenny Frankel continues with her Skinnygirl empire.