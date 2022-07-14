Erika Jayne flaunts vibrator in unbuttoned pajamas

Erika Jayne poses close-up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Erika Jayne is all smiles as she shows off a vibrator while in a slinky and unbuttoned pajamas look.

The Bravo star, 51, might be plagued by legal scandals and $2 million in unpaid taxes, but she’s making headway in terms of earning her own cash. In an Instagram post shared this week, the singer got her promo game on, endorsing an adult toy and likely charging a pretty penny to do so.

Erika Jayne promotes vibrator on Instagram

Posting for her 2.5 million followers on Wednesday, Erika posed smiling near a bouquet of flowers, and she proudly showed off a Bellesa vibrator.

Erika looked classy and ready for bed as she wore a silky, off-white, printed pajama shirt unbuttoned, also flashing some black lingerie beneath it.

The ex of Tom Girardi smiled for the camera, holding up a small red toy in a matching case that could easily be mistaken for a purse-sized cosmetics mirror.

“As I said, I can’t make it – I have a date with a vibrator,” an amusing caption began.

Erika continued: “VIBE GIVEAWAY I’m hooking you all up with vibrators! EVERYONE who signs up will either receive a free vibrator or a gift card! Just click the link in my bio, drop your email and see your first gift from @bellesaco ✨ Tag someone who deserves a date with a vibrator! #bellesapartner.”

Bellesa is known for partnering up with famous faces to promote its merchandise. Reality star Lala Kent has flogged the brand, as has rapper Saweetie.

Erika Jayne says she wants good sex

The reality star, now single following her 2020 split from lawyer Tom, seems the perfect face for a female adult toy. Erika isn’t publicly dating anyone, but she has confirmed wanting good action between the sheets.

On an RHOBH episode, the Pretty Mess Hair extensions founder said: “I am back in the dating pool, but I am much more interested in having really good sex with nice people. And maybe some not so nice people.”

In October 2021, a Hollywood Life source claimed that Erika had been on a date but that it was all very low-key.

“She’s trying the dating pool because she’s really ready to move on with her life. She’s excited to fall in love again. She wants to keep that very private, but she’s feeling excited about this and happy in her life right now,” they dished.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.