Erika Jayne flaunts skimpy undies in thigh-highs

Erika Jayne is upping the ante as she continues to make headlines for her legal dramas.

The Bravo star, 50, today updated her Instagram stories with a racy undies look, flaunting her bombshell figure in a throwback and even adding in thigh-high boots.

Erika Jayne goes full bombshell in underwear and boots

Posting for her 2.5 million followers on Thursday, the singer made it sexy stuff as she posed amid vivid red lighting on a brick-laid floor.

Drawing attention to her figure, Erika kept it skimpy in a plunging black push-up bra, one she paired with matching briefs and a pair of mean black boots rising to her thighs.

The reality star wore her blonde locks wet and slicked back, adding in dramatic black eyeliner, blush, plus a matte nude lip.

The fan repost tagged Erika’s @theprettymess Instagram handle, with Erika’s hairstylist also tagged.

Erika tends to keep the racier images for her stories, and permanent posts a little more family-friendly. Recent shares have seen her shouting out The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills series she stars on – on June 29, she confirmed, “I had a good time…,” while tagging #RHOBH and urging fans to tune into that night’s episode.

Erika Jayne says she’s ‘leaning into herself’ on-screen

In May, and ahead of the Season 12 premiere of the show, Erika opened up to Entertainment Tonight, revealing:

“It’s not ‘full super-villain.’ I’m leaning into myself. I’m leaning into full protecting Erika mode, full taking care of Erika. Who else is going to do this if I don’t? And if that ruffles a few feathers, if that looks unladylike, if that offends your, I don’t know, manners, then so be it. No one’s living this life but me. No one is coming to help me but me. So if I have to roll up my sleeves and get a little dirty, you can trust and believe I’m going to do that.”

Erika did mention her ex Tom Girardi in the interview. “The divorce is kind of on the very bottom of my list of important things that are legal issues,” she said.

Erika filed for divorce from powerhouse attorney Tom in 2020 after 21 years of marriage. The former couple married in January 1999. Tom, 83, is currently in a nursing home after having been diagnosed with both dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

