Erika Jayne flashes underwear for clubhouse return

Erika Jayne is on full form and making sure she’s all over TV – not just on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 50-year-old reality star made headlines earlier this week for multiple outings in New York City, and one of them was to hang out with her Bravo fam on Watch What Happens Live!

While street photos captured Erika’s vibrant yellow and silky outfit as she hit up the Big Apple, snaps on the blonde’s Instagram also documented the ensemble.

Erika Jayne’s outfit is fire with bra flash

Posting a photo of herself on set earlier today, Erika showed off a super-chic look as she both channeled the matching sets trend and made her loungewear sexy.

The ex to Tom Girardi opted for a yellow and printed silk shirt with pops of turquoise and blue, plus flamboyant baroque prints. She paired her unbuttoned and bra-flashing upper with matching and loose pants. Although no brands were tagged, fans are likely calling Versace on this look.

Sending out a fierce and confident gaze as she toyed with her hair while seated, the singer sported a full face of makeup complete with pink lipstick and blush, plus mauve eyeshadow matching hues on her snazzy outfit.

“Happy to be back in the @bravowwhl clubhouse,” a caption read.

Talk now is still centering over Erika claiming she had no clue that Lexapro and alcohol mixed together would increase her drunkenness.

Erika Jayne talks mixing antidepressants with alcohol

“Well, look, I’ve been very open and honest. I mixed alcohol and antidepressants, which I didn’t know that it would make you this drunk and it did,” she told Us Weekly this month amid the RHOBH Season 12 release. “I do not have a problem and lesson learned and we go on. I mean, are you gonna see a moment that, you know, you will probably be like, ‘Is that Erika?’ And the answer is yeah. I mean, that was me.”

Erika added: “At that time, it was really difficult because there were moments that I didn’t wanna get out of bed — more than moments, there were days and you have to do that. And let’s be honest, you know, you’re sitting at these parties and some of these women are kind of boring. So you have a drink [and then] you have another drink. And then you’re like, ‘Where am I?’ So, you know, it’s not that I was drinking a lot. It’s just that I was drinking while being medicated.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.