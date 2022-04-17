Erika Jayne explains pantless fishnets photo

Erika Jayne poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Erika Jayne was definitely out to spark a reaction as she updated her Instagram pantless, in fishnets, and with a shirt she claims belonged to her man. The 50-year-old Bravo star continues to make headlines for her divorce from Tom Girardi, and it looks like she’s alluding to having found someone else.

Erika made February headlines for saying she’s done dating older men and that she wants to have “fun.” Clearly, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also knows how to have fun with her social media followers.

Erika Jayne suggests she has a new boyfriend

Posting over the weekend, the Pretty Mess Hair founder shared a sizzling shot as she posed on the floor and in an oversized, unbuttoned, and baggy white Oxford shirt.

Highlighting her killer figure as she skipped the pants and opted for sexy black fishnets and patent red boots, the blonde sent out parted lips and her plump pout, affording a provocative finish and wearing her long locks all bombshell down her shoulders.

Posing with hair over one eye and wearing a full face of makeup, the singer wrote: “My boyfriend’s shirt…shhhh.”

Fans left over 25,000 likes.

Erika is not known to be dating anybody, but she is known for getting drawn to an older man. Ex-husband Tom is now 82 years old. Telling People she isn’t “doing the older thing anymore,” this year, Erika stated: “I love intelligent men and I like people that are confident. And I want to have fun. I would really like to have a nice conversation. I’m technically still married, so I’m in a very weird place.”

The reality star continued that she was looking for someone “maybe” in her “age range.” Erika filed for divorce in 2020 after 20 years of marriage to Tom.

Erika Jayne rumored to be looking for love

In late 2021, a source reporting to Hollywood Life claimed Erika is absolutely up for falling in love again. The anonymous insider dished:

“She’s trying the dating pool because she’s really ready to move on with her life. She’s excited to fall in love again,” adding: “She wants to keep that very private, but she’s feeling excited about this and happy in her life right now.”

Erika is, elsewhere, making headlines for aggressively promoting her new Pretty Mess Hair extensions line. The brand launched in late 2021 and is now all over the star’s Instagram. Also running beauty or cosmetics ranges are Bravo stars Lisa Rinna and Porsha Williams.