Erika Jayne dubbed ‘prettiest mess’ during ‘Sofa series’

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns later this fall.

Erika Jayne has been co-hosting Two Ts in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp, dissecting The Real Housewives of Orange County, as Tamra Judge can’t be a part of it.

It’s been a tough couple of years for Erika, but she appears to be aging in reverse.

After dealing with the Tom Girardi mess, the RHOBH star has come out on the other side looking better than ever.

Aside from seeing her alongside Teddi on the podcast, Erika recently posted her “Sofa series” to highlight her beauty.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Her followers ate it up and sent compliments flying her way.

Erika Jayne praised as ‘prettiest mess’

The comment section of Erika Jayne’s recent share was filled with praise as followers, friends, and others gushed over her looks.

One commenter wrote, “Just aging in reverse 😍😍😍”

Another said, “The prettiest mess 😍💎✨”

Marc Jacobs showed up to call Erika “gorgeous.”

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

When will Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debut?

The upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is slated to return later this fall.

It will likely premiere behind The Real Housewives of Orange County, which should have roughly six to eight weeks left, depending on the number of parts of the upcoming reunion.

Erika Jayne has had a rough few seasons on the Bravo hit, especially with all the Tom Girardi legal issues that had her roped in.

The new season will have new faces, as Crystal King Minoff was not asked back following Season 13. Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and Dorit Kemsley are all returning.

It will be interesting to see where Erika falls on loyalty as the friendship between Kyle and Dorit implodes. We suspect she will follow Kyle, the OG of Beverly Hills, but could she feel some compassion for Dorit as her marriage to PK crumbles?

Viewers are interested to see what Erika has been up to, especially since she is winning over RHOC viewers with her reactions to what’s happening between Alexis and Shannon Beador.

Erika and Teddi work well, bouncing off each other, as they have known each other for several years.

Whatever Erika is doing these days is working for her. The “Sofa series” showed her looking better than ever, including being the “prettiest” mess.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.