Erika Jayne does splits in thigh-highs without pants

Erika Jayne poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Erika Jayne is showing off her flexibility and energy as she busts out the splits in a thigh-highs look.

The 50-year-old Bravo star sent out major club vibes in her pre-weekend Instagram share, posting for her 2.5 million followers and giving former strip club dancer Cardi B a run for her money.

Erika Jayne impresses with flexible showoff in boots

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was photographed backed by fluorescent lighting and on a stage as she and three backing dancers twinned in a statement pose – fans will likely have recognized the moment.

Stretching her legs out as she sat in the splits, Erika flashed her booty and toned thighs while in a plunging red bodysuit with a knotted waist detail, going low-cut at the neckline and throwing her head back as she was caught in motion.

Pairing her one-piece with red vinyl boots rising to her thighs, the Pretty Mess Hair extensions founder whipped her blonde locks around as she sent out fun vibes, with a caption reading:

“Show day.”

Fans have left over 20,000 likes.

The photo was, of course, a still from the star’s 2017-released XXpen$ive song, a track recorded for her second studio album. The ex of Tom Girardi fully admitted that she was going for an extra vibe while making the video – “over-the-top, ’80s, Miami” was her take as she spoke to The Daily Dish about it.

Erika Jayne honors Madonna via 2017 music video

“First and foremost, it’s ’80s Madonna all the way down,” she added. “There’s a little Pam Anderson thrown in there, even though she’s a ’90s icon. All the great hair and makeup references, the supermodels of the ’80s, Cindy Crawford a little bit — that’s what makes it so cool.”

Erika went on to release her Cars track in 2018, although she remains best-known for featuring on RHOBH alongside faces including Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards. Fans this year tuned into Season 12 of the popular reality series.

Addressing her hard-hitting personality as she spoke to ET in May, Erika stated:

“It’s not ‘full super-villain.’ I’m leaning into myself. I’m leaning into full protecting Erika mode, full taking care of Erika. Who else is going to do this if I don’t? And if that ruffles a few feathers, if that looks unladylike, if that offends your, I don’t know, manners, then so be it.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.