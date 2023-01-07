Erika Jayne dazzles in studded corset top

RHOBH alum Erika Jayne looked stunning in a plunging corset top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/ HollywoodNewsWire.net

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Erika Jayne seemingly couldn’t help taking a stroll down memory lane after a fan posted a sultry shot of the star.

The Pretty Mess singer has been keeping herself quite busy since Season 12 of the hit Bravo show wrapped for another year.

Though she’s found herself embroiled in dramatic personal and legal matters for months, that hasn’t stopped the star from moving forward with her life.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, part of Erika’s off-screen routine included a recent trip to the spa for some pampering.

And it seems she may need to soak up every moment of rest and relaxation she can if she’s going to be returning for Season 13, as she’s previously hinted.

While she may be making the most of her time away from shooting for the show, Erika has also remained active on social media, where she continuously uploads content for her fans and followers.

In a recent post, Erika shared another gorgeous throwback originally shared by one of her many fans.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne stuns in plunging, studded corset top

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Erika shared a stunning black-and-white photograph that delivered a 360-degree glimpse of her edgy look from a previous photoshoot.

Striking three separate poses, Erika modeled a daring studded corset top accompanied by high-waisted latex bikini briefs and matching thigh-high leather boots.

The dramatic corset top featured hundreds of metal spikes jutting out from every inch. The largest studs were perfectly positioned to stick out at the hip area.

The plunging neckline of the number was supported by criss-cross ties at the back.

While the two outer poses showed the front of the ensemble, Erika’s center pose showed the entirety of the back portion, which was further accentuated by her hip popping out to the side and her arms stretched up over her head.

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Erika kept her hair rather simple in comparison to the intricacy of her top by wearing her long blonde locks straight with side-swept bangs.

Her makeup completed the look with a sultry smoking eye and a nude lip.

Letting the picture speak for itself, Erika left the post without a caption.

Erika shares another stunning black and white throwback

Erika’s most recent throwback share isn’t the only black-and-white shot she’s shared with fans and followers recently.

In another stunning look back at her younger days, Erika also similar snap that gave her online followers a glimpse of her softer side.

In contrast to the sultry three-pose picture, the other featured a solo snap of the RHOBH star in a sleeveless, plunging black top.

Though she also rocked a smoky eye in the picture, this time, the lens captured her with a dark, vampy lip.

The two recent social media shares prove that Erika has long been a blonde bombshell capable of serving a vast array of looks.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.